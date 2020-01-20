The Paul Sawyier Public Library will host a Planner Party from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The new year has arrived, and that probably means you have a brand new planner. Meet up with fellow planning enthusiasts, share organizational ideas and get creative. The library will have some basic supplies on hand like colored pens, stickers and washi tape. Just BYOP — bring your own planner!
No registration necessary. For more information, contact Diane at 352-2665 x108 or diane@pspl.org.
The library is located at 319 Wapping St.