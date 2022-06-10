Last week’s June overview column — which was mislabeled as the “May overview” — contained some mistakes. As hard as I try and as many times as I go over the column, sometimes they occur and for that I apologize. If you want the complete corrected version, visit my Facebook page, @plantingbysigns. Otherwise, I will correct them in the weekly columns as we go through the month, and you’ll never know the difference since nothing has been impacted yet.
Final Ember Day and beyond
What’s left of Saturday is the final Ember Day until September, thank goodness! No planting anywhere Saturday.
Each time these days occur there are those who ask why they are killing days. I don’t know the answer to that other than to say it’s what I have learned through reading, listening and in the garden. I’m simply not going to do any planting, transplanting, seeding, etc., on an Ember Day. I treat it/them as I would a day ruled by either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo.
Beginning Sunday and through Friday the so-so signs prevail with the moon moving from the light to dark phase at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday. I have found these so-so signs to be second only to the very fertile signs for planting and in this month when fertile signs in the right moon phase and not impacted by some other vagary (think Ember Days) are extremely hard to come by, I would suggest taking advantage of them.
That makes Sunday and Monday, which are ruled by Sagittarius (thighs), about as ideal as it’s going to get for planting your above-ground producers with the moon in the light phase. If your ground is dry and you have above-grounders to plant, then I would suggest making these your days since there won’t be any more until one lone Cancer (the breast) day in the light phase on June 29. And by then, while I hate to write it, it’s going to be getting late for some of our varieties that require longer times to develop and produce.
With the moon change occurring early on Tuesday, that day through June 19 will be perfect for your below-ground producers. Capricorn/knees, Aquarius/legs and Pisces/feet rule — two days each — with the Pisces days being the top ones in the run. The moon will, of course, be in the dark phase.
When Pisces clears out on June 19, it’s back to a killing sign. Aries (the head) comes to rule June 20-22. No planting on any of those days.
Looking on down the road, believe it or don’t, we have a pair of fertile days on June 23-24 when Taurus (the neck) is in force. You may plant your below-grounders on either of these days.
Making changes: The number of days for making changes is getting smaller each month now because of the way the moon and signs are aligning. This month, there are six days — Tuesday-June 19 — when the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions (knees through feet) and the moon is in the dark phase. Changes, simply put, are just that: Doing anything differently from the way you are doing it now like stopping smoking or another bad habit, starting a diet, exercise program or other good habit, scheduling elective surgery, etc.
Just be underway by June 20 when the sign moves to Aries (the head).
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through Monday, then June 29-July 12. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Farmers’ Almanac June trivia
June finds us celebrating several important days — and one that’s kind of sad for me in an ironic sort of way. The first day of summer arrives with the Summer Solstice at 5:14 a.m. on June 21, after which the amount of daylight begins to slowly decrease until we reach the first day of winter six months from now on Dec. 21. That’s a little bittersweet and makes me cold to think about it!
The earliest sunrise of 2022 is Tuesday, which is also Flag Day, and the latest sunset of 2022 will occur on June 27 before things start to rotate around and the sun comes up a little later in the morning and goes down earlier each evening. But we’ll try not to dwell on it and focus instead on the beautiful, hot days before us.
Here are some non-weather-related facts found in the Farmers’ Almanac: Father’s Day and Juneteenth are both on June 19; the typewriter was patented on June 23, 1868 — remember them; Christmas was declared a federal holiday on June 26, 1870; and the Treaty of Versailles that ended World War I was signed on June 28, 1919.
