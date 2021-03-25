A closer look
Here’s a closer look at the moon phases and signs that are ruling for the next week and beyond so we can become familiar again with how planting by the phases and signs works.
First, the moon is in the light phase now which means, if the sign is good, we should plant veggies that produce above the ground. The moon will change phases on Sunday when the dark moon comes to rule at 2:48 p.m. This is the time when the full moon kicks off the dark cycle.
After the dark moon arrives and until the next new moon on April 11 at 10:31 p.m., it’s below-ground producers, preferably when the sign is favorable.
A look at the signs finds a series of days ruled by the flowering signs continuing. Today and Saturday are ruled by Virgo (the bowels) then Sunday and Monday by Libra (the reins). These are “bloom days” and gardening activities should be limited to planting flowers and not veggies unless you’re planting the latter for blossoms — which likely you are not!
Later in the season I’ll reprise a story or two from gardeners who planted veggies on days ruled by flowering signs. They were not happy when harvest time came ‘round.
March concludes with the dark moon (changing on Sunday) in force for below-ground producers and the very fertile sign Scorpio/the secrets in force on the 30th and 31st after the flowering signs are over. Look at the list elsewhere here, see what produces what you eat underground, and plant some veggies like potatoes, onions, radishes, beets — there are a lot.
We flip the calendar into April to find a stretch of so-so signs all ruled by the dark moon. I wish I had a name for them other than “so-so” because they are second only to the very fertile signs (Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer) for planting.
In order they are Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees and Aquarius/legs. They are progressing down the body “beyond anything that functions” and when we add the three days ruled by the very fertile sign Pisces/feet on April 7-9, we have a great stretch for planting — and for making changes since the moon is in the dark phase.
Changes might include stopping smoking, starting a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change. According to the phases and signs, April 1-9 will be perfect days to get underway.
A testimony: Our son stopped smoking a few years back, replacing the craving for a cigarette with nicotine gum. He said he wanted to get off that and during the last change period, which was March 4-12, he just had a “feeling” on March 10 to give it a try.
The day was ruled by Aquarius (the legs) with the dark moon ruling — perfect for changes.
Since then, he’s gone from several pieces of the gum a day — sometimes two at a time — down to one piece or a half of a piece. He believes the “change time” helped. I, of course, do too!
Early gardens
Here’s what you can plant now according to the chart found in "Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service and available at your local office.
These plants can safely withstand frost and light freezes and they love the ground temperature being cool. When it gets hot they’ll “bolt” and quit producing. It’s safe now to plant all veggies on the list. We’ll see a lot of them back for our fall gardens.
Now: peas, snow peas, spinach, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets, carrots, chard, eggplant plants, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce plants and onion plants.
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, I suggest waiting until the next stretch ruled by the light moon, April 12 through all but the last 28 minutes of April 26. That is unless you can get it done today or Saturday, which may be unlikely.
