Every year ‘long about this time I decide I’m giving up weather forecasting for good. This year may be the one that causes that thought to take root and grow into a plan!
As I have for most years across the last four-plus decades here in Your Hometown Newspaper, I have shared my forecast based on natural signs, always inviting other to join the fun. For the past two years the “fun” has been shared by George Quire and me, others apparently not wanting to risk taking the plunge.
He was in touch one day a couple of weeks back lamenting how wrong we’d both been as we called for a bad winter — and it’s been, as winter’s go, anything but bad. Certainly, wet by not bitterly cold or snowy. A friend told me recently he heard we’ve had a total of two inches of snow — that’s right: two inches!
George said he thought we needed to just find another method for predicting. But what can beat a woolly worm or a pile of hedgeapples! We’ll see in a few months when it comes time to predict the winter of 2021.
March Overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for March.
Moon phases: March begins and ends with the light moon in force. The light moon rules until the full moon at 1:48 p.m. on March 9 and then returns at 5:28 a.m. March 24, continuing until the full moon 10:35 p.m. on April 7.
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force March 10 through March 23.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. There are a lot of cool-weather-loving veggies you can plant later this month if your ground is ready. I’ll try to keep you up to speed on that.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs.
Ember Days: I mentioned Ember Days above, but I want to emphasize their presence this month. March features our first series of Ember Days for 2020. They are March 4, 6-7 and avoid all planting — anywhere — on those days. Fortunately, they are early in the month and there’s not much we can be planting outdoors now but that will start changing in a couple of weeks.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. March begins with Gemini, the pea/bean signs, so we’ll start there.
Pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules March 1-2, 28-30. All these days are with the light moon in force if you have space and the desire to raise peas. According to the planting chart, it’s okay to plant regular peas or snow peas on these days. Five Gemini days this month! That’s a lot of pea possibilities — too bad it’s too cool and wet for beans.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Cancer (the breast), March 3-5, March 31-April 1, all light moon; Scorpio (the secrets), March 12-13, dark moon; Pisces (the feet), March 21-22, dark moon; and Taurus (the neck) rules March 26-27, light moon.
There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer — six with the light moon in force and four ruled by the dark moon. March 4 (Wednesday), however, is one of the Ember Days this month so no planting then.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for getting your garden ready for planting, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting anywhere be that garden, greenhouse or cold frame.
No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), March 6-7; and Aries (the head), March 23-25. There are five days ruled by the killing signs. And how about that: The two Leo days fall on two of the Ember days—– the sixth and seventh — so we won’t lose any potential planting days! That does, however, make them super killing days.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules March 8-9; and Libra (the reins) is up for March 10-11. There are four flowering days in March. These are bloom days and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. It’s still a little early for our blooming annuals, but it won’t be long now.
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so. Sagittarius (the thighs), March 14-15; Capricorn (the knees), March 16-17; and Aquarius (the legs), March 18-20. There are seven days this month ruled by the so-so signs.
General tips
Making changes: This month, as the moon turns, we have nine perfect days for making changes. Here’s the formula: dark moon/signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. This month those days are March 14-22, Sagittarius (thighs) through Pisces (feet) — all the so-so signs and the very fertile Pisces thrown in at the end to cap it off.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change. During the “change days” in February, I signed on with a new medical doctor and a new eye doctor. Those are “changes” since I had neither since my others had retired or changed the nature of their practices.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules March 1-8, most of March 24-April 6.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
