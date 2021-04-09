Planting by the signs

The week ahead features a variety of signs — and a moon change. The only category of signs not represented is the flowering signs Virgo and Libra and they are up for the next week!

What’s left of today is ruled by the very fertile sign Pisces (the feet). This is a perfect day for planting anything that produces beneath the ground from the list elsewhere here. It’s also the last in a nine-day stretch that’s perfect for making changes. So, if you have a change to make it’s not too late to get started today.

The killing sign Aries (the head) is up for Saturday and Sunday. Don’t do any planting, transplanting, seeding — anything dealing with plants you want to thrive. It’s a bummer Aries arrives on the weekend, nonetheless I strongly suggest devoting your time to killing, deadening, cultivating — anything but planting anywhere.

Perhaps “killing” is a harsh word for Aries and Leo (the heart) since the word connotes some finality! Actually, it means less than optimum productivity. The plant won’t fall over dead when you put it in the ground or the seed won’t come up; it just won’t be as productive.

The moon changes phases late Sunday evening, 10:31 p.m., with the arrival of the new moon or no moon visible in the sky. With its coming our focus shifts to those veggies that produce above the ground — and if you’re planting outside, pick those from the list.

Monday through Wednesday find the very fertile sign Taurus (the neck) ruling. These will be perfect days for above-ground producers from the list. And, if you’re seeding to grow your own transplants like tomatoes, peppers — above-grounders — you won’t find three better days: light moon/very fertile sign.

On Thursday and next Friday, the pea/bean sign Gemini (the arms) comes to rule. If your ground is ready and if you have the space for peas — considering it takes a lot of them for much of a harvest — then these are your days. They are on the cool-weather list, too.

As for beans, if you want to take a risk you might just get the earliest picking of beans in your neighborhood. But be prepared to lose them to a late frost of freeze, understanding they don’t do well with either.

A very fertile sign comes to rule April 17-19 when Cancer (the breast) takes over with the moon still in the light phase. Everything I wrote about Taurus applies to Cancer, too.

Then it’s back to a killing sign, Leo (the heart), on April 20-21. And everything I wrote about Aries applies to Leo!

Cool-weather lovers

Here again is a list of the veggies that can be planted now. All love cool weather and the cooler soil of spring as the ground warms and can withstand frosts and freezes if they aren’t too severe.

Plant below-ground producers in the dark of the moon (as it is now through Sunday) and above-grounders in the light: peas, snow peas, spinach, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets, carrots, chard, eggplant plants, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce plants, onion plants.

Pouring gravel

If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, there’s a great stretch coming up Monday to April 26 when the moon is in the light phase. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription