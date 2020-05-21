Planting by the signs

It seems that if we’re not in the throes of a late frost or freeze then it’s raining. As anxious as we are to get those hot-weather-loving veggies in the ground, curb your excitement if the ground is wet. I’m telling you — and I have testimony upon testimony — if you plant in wet ground you will live to regret it all summer.

Raised beds and/or containers may provide a little break, particularly if they contain a planting medium other than soil — or at least a mixture. Put the old “clod test” to your ground — be it in Mother Earth or grandma’s old washtub: If it sticks together in your hand, don’t plant; if it crumbles then you’re good to go.

Cold ground: How long ago was it that we experienced an unprecedented freeze and up until the last few days it’s been clammy and cool. The soil in your in-ground garden is slowly warming and while the rain is aggravating, I’ve read that nothing warms the earth like warm rain.

Maybe when it quits raining the ground will be warm enough to plant. I certainly hope so!

Breaking down the week

Bean days: Let’s review the Gemini (arms) days up for what’s left of today and Saturday. Gemini is the sign that’s ideal for planting beans or peas but there is a challenge today since the moon is moving from the dark to the light phase at 1:39 p.m. and we know beans produce above the ground so you don’t want to plant beans in the morning.

However, you could plant peas or beans later in the afternoon since the light moon will be ruling. But if you can it would be best to wait until the Saturday when the entire day is under the light moon with, Gemini, the perfect pea/bean sign, still in force.

Beans planted on these days are legendarily said to grow “as long as your arms” and continue to keep producing if kept picked. I can’t attest to the arm estimate but when I’ve been able to plant beans when Gemini rules — and I always try since perfect bean days are rare - the output has been tremendous, and the beans just keep on coming. If it’s dry enough, Saturday is a perfect — and I do mean perfect — day for beans, and peas, too: Gemini/light moon.

In June, there are three Gemini days but they’re all when the dark moon rules — making them fit only half the perfect formula.

Moving on…

Outstanding planting for all above-ground producers is up for Sunday through Tuesday when the sign moves to Cancer (the breast), another of the four most fertile signs. These will be great days for your tomatoes, peppers, corn, squash — even those beans you didn’t get planted on the Gemini days.

All planting should cease May 27-28 when the sign moves to Leo (the heart), one of the killing signs. Reserve these days for anything but planting — and when I say “planting” that includes transplanting, seeding, re-potting — anything that involves something you want to thrive beyond just surviving.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, wait until the next stretch the light moon is firmly in place, which is Saturday through June 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

