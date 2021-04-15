Planting by the signs

Another great week ahead

Last week was a great one and the beat goes on for above-ground producers from the cool-weather list here. Since planting is picking up and in a few short weeks we’ll be talking about our warm-weather gardens, let’s dive right into it. Remember the statistical danger of frosts and freezes is still in the picture until around May 10 — and that’s “statistical!”

We’ve often heard to wait until after Derby Day to plant hot-weather crops. The challenge with that is this year Derby Day is on May 1 — still more than a week out from the statistical safe date.

Then there are those who are supporters of after Mother’s Day. I’d suggest going with that one particularly this year since May begins with Derby Day. No matter when you plant, be sure your soil is dry if you are planting a traditional in-ground garden or you’ll regret it all summer.

Now, to the signs.

What’s left of today (Friday), finds the pea/bean sign Gemini (the arms) in force. It may be too late today to do any planting today, but if your ground is ready and if you have the space for them, then this is your day for peas.

As I said last week, if you want to take a risk you might just get the earliest picking of beans in your neighborhood. But be prepared to lose them to a late frost of freeze, understanding they don’t do well with either and they don’t like the cool soil temperatures we have now.

Another very fertile sign comes to rule Saturday thru Monday when Cancer (the breast) takes over with the moon in the light phase. And if you don’t get those peas — maybe beans, too — planted, then these days are a close second.

The killing sign, Leo (the heart), is up for Tuesday and next Wednesday. Don’t do any planting, transplanting, seeding — anything dealing with plants you want to thrive.

The flowering signs Virgo (the bowels) and Libra (the reins) are up for April 22-25, two days each. As I say each time these occur, they are “bloom signs” and flowers planted when they are in force should bloom and do so abundantly.

And I am serious when I say avoid planting veggies when flowering signs rule since they tend to spend more time blooming than they do setting fruit.

Cool-weather lovers

Here again is a list of the veggies that can be planted now. All love cool weather and the cooler soil of spring as the ground warms and can withstand frosts and freezes if they aren’t too severe: Peas, snow peas, spinach, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets, carrots, chard, eggplant plants, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce plants and onion plants.

Plant below-ground producers in the dark of the moon and above-grounders in the light, as it is now thru all but the last 28 minutes of April 26:

Pouring gravel

If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, now through April 26 is a perfect time with the moon is in the light phase. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink.

