April Overview
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as the month begins and will rule again when April rolls into May. The light moon rules until the full moon arrives at 12:34 a.m. on Thursday. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on April 20 at 12:12 a.m. and takes us to the full/dark moon on May 5 at 1:34 p.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Leo (Today and April 27-28) or Aries (April 17-19), are in force.
Planting when the fertile signs rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs, which are Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. The fertile ones — just a little below VERY fertile — are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, ruling April 9-14.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase killing (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere or other moon-related activities. April begins with a killing sign in force. I’ve mentioned them above, but since the month begins with a killing sign in force, here is the info again.
Killing Days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), today and April 27-28, and Aries (the head) April 17-19. There are six days ruled by the killing signs Aries and Leo. Once more, no planting on any of those days.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Sunday and Monday as well as April 29-30 and May 1, while Libra (the reins) rules Tuesday-Thursday. There are eight flowering days counting the one that kicks off May.
VERY fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Scorpio (the secrets), April 7-8, dark moon; Pisces (the feet), April 15-16, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), April 20-21, light moon; and Cancer (the breast), April 24-26, all light moon. There are nine days this month ruled by the most fertile signs Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer — pretty evenly divided with four in the dark phase (below-grounders) and five when the light moon rules (above-grounders).
Fertile days (formerly called “so-so days”): Sagittarius (the thighs), April 9-10; Capricorn (the knees), April 11-12; and Aquarius (the legs), April 13-14. There are six days ruled by these three signs, all in the dark phase of the moon for below-ground producers. Remember days ruled by these signs rank slightly beneath the VERY fertile days. I wouldn’t hesitate to plant on any of them.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules April 22-23, both with the light moon is in force. You can plant any variety of peas and if you are real adventurous perhaps some beans considering that by the time they emerge (10 days to two weeks depending on soil temperature and weather conditions) we will be at the statistical end of a killing frost — and that is ”statistical.”
General tips, other items
CAUTION — don't plant wet: No matter how excited you may be about planting, if you are doing it in good Old Mother Earth be certain the soil is dry enough for planting. Doing so in wet soil will cost you big all summer!
Making changes: Again, this month we have eight days perfect for making changes. They are April 9-16 when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like not smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great for weaning small animals and children, too.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through Wednesday and then April 20 through May 4.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
