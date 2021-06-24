What we have here
Elsewhere you will find the breakdown for the final days of June and the first few of July in “Upcoming Week and Beyond … ." For those who are planning and planting, I’ve provided the July overview.
Next week, believe it or not, we’ll have a word or two about preparing for fall gardens as the harvest takes off in our summer efforts.
Making changes: We have four-and-the-rest-of-today days that are perfect for making changes with Capricorn (knees), Aquarius (legs) and Pisces (feet) ruling in that order and the moon in the dark phase.
These signs rule parts of the body that don’t “function” and are perfect for things like starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or other bad habits, scheduling elective surgery, weaning babies or small animals — anything calling for a change.
Just be underway before June 30 when the sign moves to Aries (the head) and the journey “down the body” begins all over.
July overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for July.
Moon phases: As the last several months have been, July begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The full, or dark moon, rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 9:17 p.m. on July 9 and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 10:37 p.m. on July 23.
Between those times, July 10 through most of July 23, the light moon is in force. When the light moon rules, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries, or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule — just flowers.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, July 19-24.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting and the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. July begins with a killing sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Thursday, Friday, July 28-29, and Leo (the heart), July 10-12. There are seven days in July ruled by the killing signs, almost a fourth of the month.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Taurus (the neck), July 3-4, 30-31, all with the dark moon ruling; Cancer (the breast), July 8-9, dark moon (moon moves to light phase at 9:17 p.m. on the 9th); Scorpio (the secrets), July 17-18, light moon; and Pisces (the feet), July 25-27, all dark moon.
There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. Only the Scorpio days (July 17-18) are ruled by the dark moon. That’s a two-to-nine split light/dark, which overwhelmingly favors below-ground producers.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules July 5-7. Alas, the dark moon rules all three days and we know where beans produce — above the ground. At least half of the equation is correct.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for July 13-14, and Libra rules July 15-16. There are four flowering days in July.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), July 19-20; Capricorn (the knees), July 21-22; and Aquarius (the legs), July 23-24. There are six days — the minimum again this month — ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon rules all but the 24th.
So-so signs are second only to the very fertile signs for planting. Since the light moon rules all but one of them, these will be good alternatives for planting your above-ground producers since we only have two days ruled by a very fertile sign with the light moon in force.
General tips
Making changes: In July, our number of perfect days for making changes continues to drop. We’re down to four now, July 24-27, from five in June. Just a couple of months ago the number was in the double digits. The number will continue to decline for the next few months until there are no perfect days before the next cyclical turnaround.
The days that fit perfectly this month are ruled by Aquarius/legs (1), and Pisces/feet (3) — both ruling parts of the body that don’t “function” like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is July 10 thru all but the last 1:23 of the 23rd. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
