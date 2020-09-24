What we have here
• As always, “This Week and Beyond…” gives you information on the moon’s phases and the signs of the zodiac for any planting you may be doing.
• It’s time to bring in those plants you want to save from the cold, frost, and snows of winter. Here’s what you need to know.
• A few days for changes.
• A reminder about submitting a forecast based on Mother Nature for the Winter of 2020-21.
Bringing in outdoor plants
As frost and freezing weather approach, many of us have plants we like to over-winter. If you’ve done this before you know there’s more to it than picking up the pot and the plant and carrying it inside — especially if you’d like to take it back outside next spring.
I have several we have over-wintered successfully for years. Since I can’t cover every plant, I would suggest you go online and check for your specific plant’s requirements. Here are some general tips I found on the Internet:
• Look over each plant carefully for signs of pests and diseases.
• Dig up the entire plant and replant in fresh potting soil.
• Place plants in a sunny location. Supplemental lights can be used if there is not adequate natural.
• Water the plants when the top inch of soil becomes dry. Do not over water.
The idea is to keep the plants alive, not to promote new growth, that’s for the summer outdoors.
Here are some additional general tips in an article that I found on the Internet by E. Vinje: “If you’re bringing a potted plant indoors for the first time and aren’t sure what conditions they’ll survive, give them the best you can. For me, this has meant bringing them into the kitchen or dining room close to a south, east, or west facing window.
“Water moderately — let the soil dry out completely before you do — and give the plants a quarter turn each week to evenly distribute light. Trimming plants back when first brought in can also be beneficial. With less mass to support the plant stands a better chance. Don’t feed them while indoors — orchids are the exception.
“Know your plants. Some plants, like calla lilies and dahlias do best in a cool dark place. Some, like agave plants, like cool places but plenty of light. Some, like geraniums, need moist conditions. And some, like begonias and decorative sages, need warmth and light.
“Because winter days are short and don’t always offer enough sunlight to keep plants healthy, we (and my critical friends) can’t recommend grow lights enough for the plants that require brightness.
“These can be simple, T5 fluorescent fixtures, or bright spots specifically designed for sun-loving plants. Either way, lights can add warmth and interest to your indoor setting, as they highlight the plants they’re sustaining.”
When’s the best time?
When to bring the plants indoors is tricky, too. A couple of years ago a friend told me she thinks the best time is “between air conditioning and heat. When you’re not using either one for a few days, then bring them in.”
In other words, don’t wait until the day-to-night temperature swings are dramatic. That formula sends them into shock quickly. You’re going to have to bring them in so why not go on and do it and let them start acclimating.
The Poinsettia
Our house has lots of windows and I try to simulate each plant’s location when it was outdoors in the summer. Typically, plants go into “shock” coming from outdoors to indoors — and the other way around in the spring. I have some that seem to have died while inside, only to rally when spring returns.
Back at Christmas 2011, Megan’s boyfriend (now husband) Drew Curnutte, brought one of those little $3.99 poinsettias as a hostess gift to his first Christmas dinner at our house. Do the math — almost a decade ago!
Every year since, that plant has gone out with spring and back in when fall arrives. I haven’t followed the typical rules for saving a poinsettia — and they are extensive — just brought it in, often re-potted, kept it watered when needed and hoped for the best.
I must admit that sometimes it didn’t appear as if it was going to make it but thus far it’s always rallied. It’s about four feet tall now, robust, and green!
What we can/should do now
• If you’re doing any planting now it needs to be in a cold frame, low tunnel, or greenhouse — surely to goodness that’s abundantly clear. Unprotected planting in the outside garden is done.
• If you have changes to make, there aren’t any perfect days with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. We have a few that are second best with half the formula — the signs — correct. Those days are what remains of today thru Tuesday with Capricorn/knees through Pisces/feet in force. Be underway by Sept. 30 when the sign returns to Aries (the head).
• Time to clean up your garden. You can: 1. leave plants on the garden; 2. plow them under; 3. or remove completely. The third choice is the best. (See last week’s column for details).
• If you want to submit a forecast for the upcoming winter, don’t hesitate. You can get it on in, in fact, and avoid the last-minute rush. Just make your forecast, sharing what you based it on, send it to me or drop it by the newspaper.
We will publish the forecasts — and I hope there are some — in my last column of the year on Dec. 4.
Send your forecast to me at my email address elsewhere here. If you prefer, write it out and drop it by the newspaper, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., next to the U.S. Post Office. The good folks there will see that it gets to me.
