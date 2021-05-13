Soil temps still cold
My intention for today was to write that, statistically speaking, we’re in the clear for planting hot-weather-loving veggies that produce above the ground. And we are — statistically speaking.
The problem is because of the long stretch of cool days — and very cool nights — the soil in your in-ground garden hasn’t warmed to even the minimum optimum temperatures for tomatoes, peppers, beans, etc., our hot-weather lovers.
I checked with longtime friend and advisor, Kim Cowherd, who is a former Franklin County Extension horticulture agent and the instructor of my Extension Master Gardener class about soil temperature.
She sent a link to the Kentucky Mesonet that contains up-to-the minute soil temperatures in any Kentucky county. Check it out if you’re online, it’s quite a tool — http://www.kymesonet.org/soil.html?county=LSML.
As I finish this column on Wednesday morning, according to the Mesonet chart the soil temperature at two, four and eight inches is 56.7, 57.2 and 58.5 degrees respectively.
Here’s the kicker that will cause you pause even though we are in the midst of a string of perfect days. According to the phases and signs: The ideal temperature for tomatoes to take off is 65-70 degrees and for beans to germinate is 65 degrees, otherwise they just sit there making transplants and seeds susceptible to a lot of nasty things.
We are a way off from ideal temperatures.
Take heed: You might want to wait until the great days on May 23-24 when the moon will still be in the light phase and the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) will be in force and hope we’ve had some hot weather. Some warm air in the day doesn’t heat up the soil adequately when it gets cold at night.
Now, back to where we were going before soil temperature got in the way.
Very fertile days
Three very fertile days are underway now, continuing through Sunday for above-ground producers with the moon in the light phase and the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) in force.
These are fantastic days for above-grounders and statistically speaking we should be past the danger of frost or a freeze — doesn’t mean it won’t happen, just means it shouldn’t!
It should be safe now to put out those tomato plants you’ve been treasuring — and I have a lot of questions from readers here and online about tomatoes, everyone’s favorite.
You may also plant those beans you didn’t get planted on the “bean days” Wednesday and Thursday when the sign was in Gemini (the arms) the bean sign. Cancer is a generally very fertile sign — above — or below-grounder, whatever phase the moon happens to be in.
The “fly in the ointment” is the soil temperature isn’t optimum for any planting of hot-weather lovers.
No matter the soil temperature, moon phase or sign, never plant in wet ground!
The simplest way to determine if the ground is too wet is the “Clod Test.” If there’s a question about the moisture level, take up a handful of soil and squeeze it. If it crumbles, then it’s okay to plant, but if your squeeze creates a “mud clod” then it’s too wet to plant.
If you proceed with wet-ground planting, when the ground dries, it will crust over and clamp in around the plants making it difficult for them to do what they are supposed to do — namely grow, thrive and produce.
Back to the signs
Take a break on Monday and Tuesday when Leo (the heart) comes to rule.
Each time I write this someone(s) asks if it means seeding, too. I don’t name everything it means, which includes seeding, transplanting, re-potting, pruning for growth, etc.
It’s best to stay away from living things — or seeds — you are hoping will survive, thrive and produce. They simply don’t produce as well when a killing sign prevails.
Then, it’s flowers Wednesday through next Saturday when the flowering signs Virgo (the bowels) and Libra (the reins) — two days each — come to rule.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted on these days should bloom and do so abundantly. I plan to get all our flowers out on these days.
And, as I caution each time they appear: Don’t plant veggies on bloom days unless you’re looking for a bumper crop of blooms and a good chance there will be little or no produce. I’ve shared the stories of disaster before when veggies are planted on bloom days.
Pouring gravel: We’re three days into a great stretch if you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm. The optimum time to do that is while the light moon rules, which is now through May 25. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
