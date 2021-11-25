Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for December.
Two cautions: 1) As it was for the November overview, I’m giving the information for December just as if we were at the height of the gardening season. But unless you are planting indoors or in a greenhouse, there is no outdoor planting now. 2) December has the final series of Ember Days for 2021, Dec. 15, 17-18. No planting anywhere should occur on Ember Days.
Moon phases: December begins and ends with the dark moon in force. It rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 2:43 a.m. on Dec. 4 and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 18. Between those times, most of Dec. 4 through most of Dec. 18, the light moon is in force.
When the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers and when the light moon is in force plant above-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile ones is in force in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo or Libra, rule — just flowers. This month mark off those Ember Days, too.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Dec. 3-8, 30-31.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting, the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers, and this month don’t plant anything on the three Ember Days.
The signs: December begins with a fertile sign in force and the dark moon ruling, so that’s where we’ll start.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), Dec. 1-2, 28-29, all dark moon; Pisces (the feet), Dec. 9-10, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Dec. 14-15, light moon but no planting on the 15th since it’s an Ember Day; and Cancer (the breast), Dec. 19-20, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. But remember the 15th is an Ember Day, so that reduces the total to nine.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Dec. 3-4, 30-31; Capricorn (the knees), Dec. 5-6; and Aquarius (the legs), Dec. 7-8. There are eight days ruled by the so-so signs, which are second only to the very fertile signs for planting. Check the moon phase to make it perfect.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything BUT planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head), Dec. 11-13; Leo (the heart) Dec. 21-23. There are six days in December ruled by the killing signs.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Dec. 16-18. We aren’t planting either now and how convenient that both the 17th and 18th are Ember Days when we can’t plant — even if we could plant!
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Dec. 24-25, and Libra (the reins) rules Dec. 26-27. There are four flowering days in December — flowers but no veggies if you are planting in a protected garden. Pansies are a good, colorful choice and there’s a good chance they’ll last all winter unless it becomes bitter cold.
General tips
Making changes: Finally, there are a few perfect days for making changes this month. The formula is this: the signs need to be going out of the body beyond any part that functions like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
The perfect days are Dec. 3, 30-31. All three days find Sagittarius (the thighs) in force with the dark moon ruling. There will also be several perfect days at the beginning of January 2022, but I don’t have that chart in front of me. The moon will remain in the dark phase and the so-so signs continue to rule.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery, or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is most of Dec. 4 through all but the last 25 minutes of Dec. 18. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
If you have questions, call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app and search @plantingbysigns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.