Today, we’ll look at a long stretch for making changes that began today and continues through March 22; some interesting facts from the Farmers’ Almanac about spring, which begins Thursday at 11:50 p.m.; update the early garden list from last week; and a few other important items.
Making changes
I know I write a lot about this subject and the purists may wonder what it has to do with planting a garden. The fact is I have a lot of inquiries about when the “making changes time” is coming up each month — and after several months with just a few or no perfect days, we’re blessed with a long stretch this month.
The period is nine days and it began today. The moon is in the dark phase now with the full moon having come into force last Monday. It continues to rule until the new moon at 5:28 a.m. on March 24.
The moon’s phase is the first aspect of perfect change days: it needs to be in the dark phase, which it is.
The other aspect is the position of the astrological signs, the same ones we use for gardening. According to the formula they need to be going out of the body beyond anything that functions. That means the signs in force that meet both those criteria are Sagittarius (the thighs) through Pisces (the feet).
When the dark moon is in force and this sign sequence rules then the time for changes is perfect — and this month we have it: dark moon, Sagittarius through Pisces or thighs through feet.
If we ever get enough dry weather and if you’re a fan of early gardens, then the time to start planting is at hand. Even if we have a late-season cold snap, it’s unlikely it will last long — but then with the strange winter we’ve had so far, who knows.
Before we get to a little discussion about early gardens, let me remind you — as you’ll be reminded a thousand times no doubt — to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed tonight with Daylight Saving Time beginning at 2 a.m. Sunday. It seems as if we just set them back in the fall!
With the magic of cell phones and other digital stuff, some mysterious force automatically takes care of that for us as the clock ticks to 2 in the morning. Conventional clocks are another matter and still require our attention.
The official arrival of Spring is now less than two weeks away! It comes with the Vernal Equinox at 11:50 p.m. one week from Thursday or March 19. Plan a celebration.
Early gardens
If your ground is ready — whatever size your plot — and you like early veggies, then an early garden is for you. I’ve never been a fan, perhaps because I don’t like working in the garden when there’s still cold wind blowing but largely because of the uncertainty of the weather.
We all know Kentucky weather is capricious, especially in the spring. That said, there are still those veggies that tolerate cool air and soil temperatures — actually prefer it in fact.
Be certain anything you plant prefers cool conditions. Planting beans, for instance, currently is not likely to result in much beyond your seeds rotting in the ground.
Every plant or seed has a preferred temperature for germination and growing. Beans, for instance, are hot-weather crops. Even if the ground is dry — which is a real challenge these days — and the sun is shining brightly, the soil temperature is still too cool for proper germination and it invariably gets cool at night.
In other words, plant those veggies that like this weather — not ones that enjoy the boiling temperatures of mid-July.
Following the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac and good gardening practices, plant cool-weather veggies as you would your hot-weather crops, giving a nod to the particular requirements like distance between plants, depth of seed, etc.
Here are some early veggies we can plant in the open garden or cold frame if you prefer.
And, as you’ll see, there are quite a few beginning this week — and more all the time.
Dates given are the earliest for planting, according to the chart from Home Gardening in Kentucky, a booklet available online or at your local Extension Office, which in Franklin County is at 101 Lakeview Ct.
Now: Peas and snow peas
March 10: Collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips
March 15: Asparagus crowns, beets, Irish potatoes
March 20: Carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips
Then come more in April before things explode in May — fewer two months away!
GENERAL TIPS
Making changes: This month we have nine perfect days for making changes beginning next Saturday continuing through March 22. Here’s the formula: dark moon/signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions: Sagittarius (thighs) through Pisces (feet) — all the so-so signs and the very fertile Pisces thrown in at the end to cap it off.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is most of March 24-April 6. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.