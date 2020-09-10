Before we go much further, I want to remind you of the Ember Days coming up next week. They occur on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday — Sept. 16, 18-19. Without more explanation, these are no-plant days — and “planting” includes seeding, transplanting to the garden or pot. In short, anything involving something you want to thrive.
Plants don’t just drop over and die, but I can tell you from experience those planted — or seeded — on Ember Days are “under-performers.”
The 19th is ruled by Scorpio (the secrets), a very fertile sign with the light moon in force and we hate to lose that day for planting. But the 20th is a Scorpio day, too, so if you have planting to do then make it on the 20th.
‘It’s all over but the shoutin’!’
As my late Daddy was fond of saying when an event neared it’s in, “Well, boys, it’s all over but the shoutin’.” And unless you’re planning to continue the gardening year in a protected space — think low tunnels, cold frames, etc. — then after Tuesday, all planting should end with that being the last day we can statistically and safely plant radishes, the last veggie on the chart for fall planting in the unprotected garden in "Home Gardening in Kentucky."
I’ll admit it seems strange with daytime temperatures still in the 80s, but we all know fall is in the air and on the way and with it come cooler soil and air temperatures, ultimately ending in frosts, freezes and the advent of winter.
Now, speaking of winter …
For far more winters than I care to remember, I’ve been asking readers of Your Hometown Newspaper to make a prediction based on signs from Mother Nature. And I think for an equal number, each year I swear it will be my last since my accuracy rate isn’t too good.
If we could amble down memory lane just a moment to the times when school children wrote their predictions on a sheet of notebook paper before the days of email and the internet, teachers compiled the efforts and brought them in to us. Hundreds of little predictions would arrive at the door in a manila envelope or come through the mail.
Linda Younkin, who assisted me for years in Spectrum along with her sports duties, would help me type them up to publish in the paper. And we published them all — every one of them — because we had all the space we wanted and we wanted everyone who sent in a prediction, children or adults, to get his or her name in the paper — and there were hundreds!
Now, for the last couple of years it’s been George Quire and me making a prediction. That’s it: George and Me — and we’re lonesome!
How about joining us?
Step out into your yard, a nearby field or forest and look around at Mother Nature’s signs. How much black is there on the woolly worms — the blacker the harsher the winter? How thick are the squirrels’ tails and how high in the trees are they building their nests? How about the “mast crop?” That’s things like acorns, walnuts, hickory nuts, etc. The quantity, nature predictors say, helps us get an idea of the winter’s severity.
Need more tips? Search “predicting winter from natural signs” online. Then put together a prediction: will temperatures be harsh or mild; will winter come early or late? Lots of snow or not too much? Send your prediction to me (contact information elsewhere here); mail your prediction to or drop it by the newspaper, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., and I’ll get it.
Winter officially begins Dec. 21, but we’ll publish your prediction in the Dec. 4 issue in my final column of 2020 before taking a break prior to the 2021 gardening kickoff.
Make George and me proud and help us out here!
General tips
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, Thursday through Sept. 30. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Making changes: There are no perfect days for making changes remaining this month — and there was only one to begin with, Sept. 2.
In my opinion, alternative days are Sept. 21-29. The light moon is moving toward the full moon on Oct. 1 with the so-so signs, Sagittarius/thighs through Aquarius/legs ruling, capped off by two Pisces/feet days, 28-29.
That gives you nine days for changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change. Half the equation is right, so give it a whirl.
