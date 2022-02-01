Editor’s note: Today’s issue contains half my column for this week, focusing on the breakdown for February. More information will be published in Saturday’s edition.
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for February. Other than snow peas, it’s still too early to plant in the unprotected garden – no matter the phase or sign!
Moon phases: The new or light moon came to rule on Tuesday and will continue until the full or dark moon arrives at 11:56 a.m. on Feb. 16. Then from Feb. 17 until the new moon on March 2 at 12:35 p.m. the dark moon is in force.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, Feb. 23-28, all with the dark moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Pisces (the feet), today and Thursday, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Sunday through Tuesday, light moon; Cancer (the breast), Feb. 11-13, light moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), Feb. 21-22, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. All are with the light moon in force except the two Scorpio days.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere - be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Friday and Saturday, Leo (the heart), Feb. 14-15. Again this month there are just four days ruled by the killing signs.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Feb. 9-10. While bean-planting is still a few months off, there are those who embrace the notion that for peas to thrive they should be in the ground before Washington’s Birthday, which is the 22nd. If you have the space, inclination and your ground is ready, the moon is in the light phase making the 9th and 10th perfect for peas — snow peas that is.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Feb. 16-17, while Libra (the reins) rules Feb. 18-20. There are five flowering days in February. About the only flowers you can be planting now are pansies since they can stand most weather extremes. But that will begin to change soon as spring approaches, beginning on March 20.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Feb. 23-24; Capricorn (the knees), Feb. 25-26 Aquarius (the legs), Feb. 27-28. There are six days remaining this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all and that’s perfect for making changes. More about that in a later edition.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is now until about noon on Feb. 16. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
If you have questions, don’t hesitate to call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the Signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app if you haven’t already and search @plantingbysigns and it should pop right up!
