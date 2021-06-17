Planting by the signs

Summer begins Sunday

We have two important celebrations Sunday — the first day of summer and Father’s Day. While it’s technically the first day of summer, all but the last 28 minutes of the day are still spring with the Summer Solstice not official until 11:32 p.m.

So, the first full day will be Monday, June 21, the day featuring the most daylight. On Tuesday the 22nd, the sunrise is a minute later than it was on the 21st, starting the slow but inexorable march toward the Winter Solstice just before Christmas on Dec. 21.

The week ahead

It’s full speed ahead now in the garden, and I’m sure many of you are harvesting your cool-weather crops planted in the spring and even early plantings in the summer garden. As l say to the point of excessive redundancy, the only caution regards planting in wet ground — and it seems we have plenty of that now. No matter the temptation of a beautiful day, just don’t do it.

Flowering days rule through Saturday, the end of a five-day run. Libra (the reins) rules on Friday and Saturday. The first three days were under the influence of Virgo (the bowels).

I’ve said it so often that regular readers of this column could probably recite the mantra: Flowers only on flowering days — no veggies unless you’re planting for the blooms, which most likely you are not!

I had a reader of @plantingbysigns, my online Facebook column, ask if it was okay to plant raspberries on one of the flowering days since she wasn’t planning to harvest this year. I advised against it since you only plant perennials once and that’s in the sign that was ruling that day.

I suggested she wait until Sunday or Monday when the fertile sign Scorpio is in force and the moon still in the light phase.

Another online reader told of the zucchini she planted when a flowering sign was in force. She reported beautiful blooms, but absolutely no zucchini. As she said, “zero, zilch, nada!”

Just don’t do it. You don’t want to be a statistic or have a tragic story to share.

Fertile days return on Sunday and Monday when the sign moves to Scorpio (the secrets), one of the four most fertile signs. On either of these days you may plant any above-ground producers. Check the “date to maturity” on seed packets and the info sticks in transplants.

There should be plenty of time for most things to grow and mature, but the window is going to be slowly closing as the weeks pass.

Earlier in the week a friend gave me an entire flat of assorted herbs. Just about the time I thought I was through planting I will be back at I Sunday or Monday, two perfect days.

I can’t help but mention again my great garden of 40 years ago that wasn’t started until June 20. Folks, it’s not too late. And unlike that year, when I had to scurry around to find plants, they are still in abundance in garden centers, many at discounted prices.

And I do need one tomato plant to fill out my tomato bed.

So-so signs are on tap for Tuesday through June 27. Days ruled by these signs are second only, in my opinion, to the four fertile signs for planting. This stretch is about equally divided between days ruled by the light moon and those ruled by the dark with the moon change occurring on the 24th.

Plant your above-grounders during the light phase — through the 23rd — and then below-grounders beginning on the 25th.

Making changes: We have five perfect days for making changes during that period. That will be the 25th through 29th with Capricorn (knees), Aquarius (legs) and Pisces (feet) ruling in that order and the moon in the dark phase.

These signs rule parts of the body that don’t “function” and are perfect for things like starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or other bad habits, scheduling elective surgery, weaning babies or small animals — anything calling for a change.

Just be underway before June 30 when the sign moves to Aries (the head) and the journey “down the body” begins all over.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through next Wednesday. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

I repeat this information each week because it’s one of the most often-asked questions.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription