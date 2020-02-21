As I mentioned last week, I want to talk about starting your own transplants from seed — and doing it according to the phases and signs. I’m not going to get into the technique(s) for starting your own plants. There are plenty of books and websites devoted to that and you likely have your favorite method. If you don’t, go online and search “starting vegetable plants” and you’ll have lots of choices!
Another excellent choice to learn technique is YouTube where experienced gardeners demonstrate each of the steps that follow here. With a little work, there’s no reason for you not to be successful raising your own transplants. What we are going to talk about is doing it according to the phases and signs.
There are three aspects to growing your own plants: 1. seed in a flat, planting medium or peat opt; 2. seedlings transplanted to peat pots (if not started in them); and 3. planting in the garden. If you can do all three in the proper phase of the moon and sign of the zodiac, you will have given your plants an extra boost and with good gardening techniques they should thrive and produce abundantly.
There are those veggies that do best when seeded directly into the garden — whatever size the “garden” may be. Then there are those that do best when brought to planting size in a controlled environment indoors.
We’ll use the ever-popular tomato plant as an example while fully understanding the same principles apply to any plant you are raising from seed.
• When to start? As a rule of thumb, start your plants about six weeks before you plan to plant them in the garden. You can, of course, start them earlier if you plan to give them lots of TLC as they grow. The result should be bigger transplants.
So, if you’re going to set them in the garden after Derby Day, which is May 2 this year, then you should seed your tomatoes about the last full week of March — just a month away! If, however, you’re going with the more conservative “after Mother’s Day approach” then wait another week to seed them.
Since tomatoes produce above the ground, plant them in the light phase of the moon when one of the fertile signs is in force. Watch this column or @plantingbysigns for that information. What you can do now is decide on your method and assemble the materials — including seed — so you will be ready.
• Transplanting to peat pots. If you seed in pellets, then you already have your “pot” to put in the ground. But if you seed in a planting medium in a flat then you’ll need to move the seedling to the peat pot. Again, do that in the right phase and sign.
• Planting in the garden. This is the final step and the only one you can control if you buy you plants at a garden center. But if that is the only one you can control then by all means plant in the proper phase of the moon and sign of the zodiac — just as you should do with the little transplants you’ve tenderly raised from seed.
SUMMARY: I’m often asked if it make a difference to seed in the right phase and sign. The answer is unequivocally yes! For the best results — along with good basic gardening practices of course — use the correct phase and sign for as many aspects of planting as you can: seeding, transplanting, planting in the garden.
And, one is better than none; two’s better; three is the best!
Make a change today!
If you have a change to make, today is the final one in this perfect stretch we’ve been enjoying that began last Saturday. The moon is in the dark phase and the sign is in Aquarius (the legs), one of the “non-functioning” ones.
Sunday, as we’ve mentioned, the moon moves to the light phase, but the sign is good since it’s Pisces (the feet). The Pisces days up for Sunday and Monday aren’t the best for making changes — but they’re a close second!
The next great stretch is a nine-day one, March 15-22. Incredible when you think just a couple of months back there were no perfect days. But that’s the way the moon moves!
So, if you can’t get started today there’s that great stretch in March.
This and that…
Pouring gravel: Light moon, Feb. 24-March 8.
Remaining notable days this month: Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26; Leap Day, Feb. 29.
Upcoming: Ember Days on March 4, 6-7 — no planting. Pour gravel! Daylight Saving Time begins, 2 a.m. March 8. My how the time has flown since we “fell back” in the fall.
First day of Spring, March 19 with the Vernal Equinox at 11:50 p.m.
