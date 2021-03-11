Last day for making changes
If you have changes to make, this is the final day in the stretch that began on March 4 to get started. The moon is in the dark phase and the sign is in Pisces (the feet). You can’t beat that combination.
“Changes” include anything that’s different from what you’re doing now. You can figure that out for your situation. For me, I resumed a modest amount of walking — 4 miles in a week, but that's up from zero! Hence a change from not walking for exercise.
Pouring gravel
Here’s another popular subject these days as we hopefully start coming out of “mud time” and the ground dries from the snow, rain and flooding.
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you can schedule it today to be delivered March 13-27 while the light moon is in force — that’s two weeks!
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Early gardens
Before we review the veggies that can now be planted in the outdoor garden if your ground is ready, let’s talk just a little about the pros and cons of early gardening.
I know we’re all anxious to get started having been confined because of COVID-19 and the weather. That’s understandable. Just don’t get too excited and, particularly, start putting out plants that simply don’t like cold ground and cool air temperatures — and we have both now.
Just because the thermometer climbs into the 60s, or even 70s, doesn’t mean you can rush out, buy a half dozen tomato plants and stick them in the ground or a pot and expect them to do anything but pout. They like it hot and sunny in the day with preferred night-time temperatures in the 60s, and that’s what it is in the daytime now.
I saw an advertisement for tomato plants earlier this week. They look lovely in their pots but believe me they don’t want to be in the ground yet unless you plan some exotic means of covering and protecting them from the cold weather that’s bound to still come.
Another challenge to early vegetable gardens is the vagaries of Kentucky weather — as we mentioned regarding the tomatoes. My only other reminder is to avoid planting if your ground is wet. If you plant in wet ground it’s akin to planting in concrete!
All plants and the seeds from which they germinate have ideal temperatures they enjoy. The veggies listed below like cool air, cool soil temps, and don’t do well when it gets really hot. But they don’t do well if the ground is wet and cold all the time and they can’t grow — perhaps even germinate in the case of seed.
While early gardens are tricky, a well-planned and tended early garden can provide lots of fresh greens and other cool-weather veggies early. The decision to start early is yours.
For me, I’ll wait a month of so. Honestly, I’ve never had much success with an early garden — unlike my friend Wes Henry!
Here’s what you can plant now according to the chart found in "Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service. Each week I’ll add more to what can safely be planted.
This is the chart I refer to throughout the planting season and it’s available to you through the Franklin County Extension Office, 101 Lakeview Court, 502-695-9035.
These plants can safely withstand frost and light freezes and they love the ground temperature being cool. When it gets hot they’ll “bolt” and quit producing. We’ll see a lot of them back for our fall gardens.
Now: peas, snow peas, spinach, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips.
Beginning March 15: asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets.
Beginning March 20: carrots, chard, eggplant plants, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips.
Starting your plants
I’m reprising this from last week since there are four great days ahead for seeding warm/hot weather loving plants inside since it takes six weeks to get them from seeding to the garden — and that’s a minimum.
The days are March 16-17 (Taurus/neck) and March 21-22 (Cancer/breast), all for above-ground producers.
If you can raise your own transplants — like tomatoes, peppers, etc. — then you can control when you seed, transplant to pots, and then set in the ground. If you buy your plants from a greenhouse or garden center at a big box store, all you can control is one of those — when you put them in the ground.
Last frost: Historically, we’ve said we’re safe from frost after Derby Day, which is traditionally the first weekend in May. I like Mother’s Day better, which is the second weekend. This year those are May 1 and 9, respectively, which pushed the “dates” even earlier.
Please, don’t get in a hurry and waste time, energy and money on plants that may get zapped by a late frost.
Two months from now we should be all clear — or getting close to it — barring any weather anomalies like the record-breaking late freeze of May last year.
