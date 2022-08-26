Planting by the signs

Fall gardens

Before having a look at the September overview, here’s information about planting a fall garden. According to "Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service, there are only two veggies remaining that we can still plant in the unprotected garden and statistically expect it to get to harvest.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription