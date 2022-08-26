Fall gardens
Before having a look at the September overview, here’s information about planting a fall garden. According to "Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service, there are only two veggies remaining that we can still plant in the unprotected garden and statistically expect it to get to harvest.
They are spinach until Thursday and radishes until Sept. 15. There are lots of veggies, mostly of the “salad variety,” that you can plant if you plan to utilize a cold frame or low tunnels to protect them from the elements and cold. Check online for a list. Otherwise, when it comes to planting in the unprotected garden, as my late Pop used to say: “It’s all over but the shouting!”
September overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for September. It’s been three months since we last dealt with Ember Days, but the little devils are back this month, occurring on the 21st, 23rd and 24th. They are just like killing days Aries and Leo when it comes to gardening, so no planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, etc., when they rule. And when they are in force in September, fortunately I would say, the ruling signs are the killing sign Leo on the 21st and the flowering sign Virgo on the 23rd and 24th. So, as far as veggies are concerned, we’re not losing a thing!
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as September begins and will rule again when the month ends. It’s around until the full moon arrives at 5:59 a.m. on Sept. 10. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on Sept. 25 at 5:55 p.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, are in force on Sept. 11-12, 20-22. No planting on the Ember Days, Sept. 21, 23-24, and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule on Sept. 23-26 — the 23rd and 24th both being Ember Days, too.
Planting when the fertile signs (formerly called “so-so signs”) rule is a viable alternative to the very fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Friday through Sept. 8 and Sept. 30.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs, the Ember Days, and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. September begins with a very fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Very fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Scorpio (the secrets), Thursday and Sept. 27-29, all light moon; Pisces (the feet), Sept. 9-10, (9 is light, 10 is dark); Taurus (the neck), Sept. 13-14, dark moon; and Cancer (the breast), Sept. 18-19, dark moon. There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs. They are evenly divided — five and five — with the Scorpio days (Thursday and Sept. 27-29) and one of the Pisces days (Sept. 9) ruled by the light moon and the others with the dark moon in force.
Fertile days (formerly called “so-so days”): Sagittarius (the thighs), Friday and Sept. 3, and Sept. 30; Capricorn (the knees), Sept. 4-5; and Aquarius, Sept. 6-8. There are seven days in September ruled by these signs that we formerly called the “so-so signs,” but now the “fertile signs.” The light moon is in force making all well-suited for above-grounders from the list — and that would be spinach through Thursday.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days — and that includes flowers! Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, window box or cold frame. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Sept. 11-12; and Leo (the heart), Sept. 20-22. Sept. 21 is also an Ember Day, making it a super killing day.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the peas/beans sign, rules Sept. 15-17. The dark moon is in force for all three. But in our area, according to the chart, pea and bean planting is done for 2022!
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Sept. 23-24, while Libra (the reins) rules Sept. 25-26. There are just four flowering days this month but two of them are Ember Days (23-24) making them unsuitable for flowers.
General tips
Making changes: Sept. 10 is the only perfect day for making changes in September, and that is after 6 a.m. when the moon has moved to the dark phase. The sign will be in Pisces (the feet). Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing. The problem this month is that the 10th falls on Saturday.
If you are looking for alternatives to the 10th, I’d go with the days leading up to the 10th when the moon is in the latter days of the light phase, moving toward the full/dark moon, and the so-so (now called fertile) signs rule. They are the ones that are beyond anything that functions, specifically Sagittarius through Aquarius — thighs, knees and legs — Friday through Sept. 8.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through most of Sept. 9 then Sept. 26 until late in the afternoon of Oct. 9. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
