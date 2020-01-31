Reminders
Before I share the February Overview, here are a couple of quick reminders that I’ve written extensively about in previous columns. I won’t reprise all that information. The columns are all archived on the newspaper’s website, state-journal.com, if you missed them.
Planting peas: Monday and Tuesday are perfect days with the sign in Gemini (the arms) and the moon in the light phase. If your ground is ready and you want to try to get some in before President’s Day, which is Feb. 22, then these are perfect days. There are other good days before Feb 22, but none as perfect as Monday and Tuesday.
Grass seed: The dark moon rules most of Feb. 9 through Feb. 22. That’s the ideal time for planting grass seed.
Other notable days: Groundhog Day, Sunday; Midpoint of Winter, Tuesday; Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14; Presidents’ Day, Feb. 17; Ash Wednesday, Feb. 26; Leap Day, Feb. 29.
February Overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for February.
Moon phases: The trend we’ve seen for several months continues with February beginning and ending with the light moon in force. The light moon rules until the full moon at 2:23 a.m. on Feb. 9 and then returns at 10:32 a.m. Feb. 23, continuing until the full moon 1:48 p.m. on March 9
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force most of Feb. 9 through Feb. 22.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. No outdoor planting is going on now where I am in Central Kentucky, USDA Planting Zone 6B — but it won’t be long if you are into early gardens!
You can, of course, plant in a greenhouse and the same information applies.
If possible, check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. February begins and ends with the fertile sign Taurus ruling, so we’ll start there.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Taurus (the neck) rules today and Sunday then Feb. 28-29, all light moon. Cancer (the breast), Feb. 5-6, light moon; Scorpio (the secrets), Feb. 13-14, dark moon; and Pisces (the feet), Feb. 23-24, light moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer — eight with the light moon in force and two ruled by the dark moon.
Pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules Feb. 3-4. If there are any real brave and inquisitive souls out there whose ground is ready, peas can be planted on these days. As I wrote last week, the late Dr. Harry Cowherd believed peas need to be in the ground before Washington’s Birthday, which is Feb. 22.
If you like peas, have the space and your ground is ready you might give some a try. The variety, of course, is snow peas.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for getting your garden ready for planting, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting anywhere be that garden, greenhouse or cold frame.
No planting!
Here’s when they rule: and Leo (the heart), Feb. 7-8; and Aries (the head), Feb. 25-27. There are five days ruled by the killing signs.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Feb. 9-10; and Libra (the reins) is up for Feb. 11-12. There are four flowering days in February. These are bloom days and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly but it’s way too early for most outdoor bloomers other than pansies.
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so. Sagittarius (the thighs), Feb. 15-17; Capricorn (the knees), Feb. 18-19; and Aquarius (the legs), Feb. 20-22. There are eight days this month ruled by the so-so signs.
General tips
Making changes: The number of perfect days in February for making changes takes a dramatic jump. Here’s the formula for making changes: dark moon/signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. This month those days are Feb. 15-22, Sagittarius (thighs) through Aquarius (legs) — all the so-so signs. Eight perfect days!
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules today through Feb. 8, and most of Feb. 23-March 8.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
