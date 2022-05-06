Planting by the signs

Our great planting month is off to a great start — provided we aren’t/haven’t been hit by another spring monsoon. Last Sunday afternoon, with the moon one day into the light phase and the very fertile sign Taurus (the neck) ruling, we planted 17 heirloom tomato plants.

So far – almost a week into their “life in the ground” – they are looking good! These little plants were lovingly grown by our next door neighbor, Terry Vance. They were seeded and transplanted to peat pots — the first two steps of perfection — in the light phase of the moon with a fertile sign ruling. When they went into the ground the hat trick was complete!

Now comes the time when I must employ good gardening practices to help them thrive and produce.

With the moon in the light phase through May 15, here’s the detailed breakdown:

Today (Saturday) finds us, alas, beyond the very fertile three-day stretch for planting above-ground producers. I hope you were able get something planted since the next days that are like the last three — very fertile/light moon — won’t come around until May 14-15.

Here’s what we have until then: The killing sign Leo (the heart) rules today and Sunday followed by May 9-13 ruled by Virgo (bowels, three days) and Libra (reins, two days) that are strictly for flowers.

Then it’s the fertile days under Scorpio (the secrets) for above-grounders May 14-15.

These days are ideal for all above-ground producers like tomatoes, corn, squash, pole and bush beans — anything that produces above the ground. Statistically the danger of frost will be over by then.

The full moon comes to rule just 14 minutes into May 16 (12:14 a.m.) and hangs around until the 30th for below-grounders.

As a reminder: No planting of anything on the two killing days which are today and Sunday, and no planting of veggies on the five flowering/bloom days, May 9-13. They are ideal for your spring flowers, but not veggies unless you are interested in loads of blooms.

I know folks will say I ask the impossible when I suggest the best times to plant, but all I can do is give you the information as I have it. Many of us have other jobs and lots of responsibilities that preclude us from planting at perfect times; that’s just the way of life.

And there’s no way to divine the weather conditions on the days that are perfect on paper. All I am saying is if you can/when you can try to plant on the best days to enlist the help of Mother Nature to make your good garden even better.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is thru May 15 then May 30-June 13. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

Making changes: We have another good stretch this month for making changes, May 16-23, Sagittarius/thighs thru Pisces/feet, eight days. The moon will be in the dark phase then with the signs going out of the body. These are great days for weaning babies or small animals, starting good habits and stopping bad ones, scheduling elective surgery — anything that calls for a change. Just be underway when the sign moves to Aries (the head), May 24-25. 

