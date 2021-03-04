Planting by the signs

Making changes

We are a couple of days into the great stretch for making changes that I wrote about last week. It continues through Friday, March 12, as the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions, specifically Capricorn/knees through Pisces/feet.

Changes might include starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking, weaning small animals or children.

On the weaning topic, I have a lot of questions — both here and on my PBTS @plantingbysigns page from farmers wanting to know when to wean calves. Now through the 12th are perfect days and if you’re still a doubter I have lots of testimony underscoring the efficacy of weaning during a period such as this.

Pouring gravel

Here’s another popular subject these days as we hopefully start coming out of “mud time” and the ground dries from the snow, rain and flooding.

If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you’ll need to wait until next Saturday, March 13, when the light moon comes back into force and continues to rule until thru March 27, the last day the light moon will be in force before the full moon arrives on March 28.

We don’t want to be pouring — or spreading if you prefer — gravel during the dark of the moon, which is now and until the 13th.

The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

Early gardens

There are veggies that can be planted now or soon starting to appear on the chart found in Home Gardening in Kentucky, published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service. This is the chart I refer to throughout the planting season and it’s available to you through the local extension office, 101 Lakeview Court, 502-695-9035.

Next week we’ll take some space to focus on what thrives in an early garden when the soil and air temperature are still cool — even cold. Right now you don’t even want to consider planting since the ground is saturated from the snowmelt and recent rains.

Here are a few veggies that, given all the aforementioned caveats, can be planted now or very soon. There will be more coming “online” all the time. If you are planting, it doesn’t matter what the phase or sign may be do not plant if the ground is wet. You might as well seed or plant in concrete since that’s what it will be like when it dries!

Seed, transplant or sow above-ground producers in the light of the moon and below-grounders in the dark, with an appropriate sign in force.

Now: peas, snow peas, spinach

March 10: collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips

March 15: asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets.

Starting your plants

If you are ready to raise your own plants this year, and you’re surely going to do that by the phases and signs, then some great days are ahead for above-ground producers with the moon in the light phase on March 16-17 (Taurus/neck) and March 21-22 (Cancer/breast).

I’ve said it often and detailed it a couple of weeks back, if you can raise your own transplants — like tomatoes, peppers, etc. — then you can control when you seed, transplant to pots, and then set in the ground. If you buy your plants from a greenhouse or garden center at a big box store, all you can control is one of those — when you put them in the ground.

Sure, it’s a little more work, but why not join me in giving it a go this year. There are instructions online or in garden books for starting your own plants. It’s not that hard.

Then when the all-clear is statistically given for the last chance of frost, you’ll be ready to plant with healthy plants you’ve grown from seed.

