Making changes
We are a couple of days into the great stretch for making changes that I wrote about last week. It continues through Friday, March 12, as the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions, specifically Capricorn/knees through Pisces/feet.
Changes might include starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking, weaning small animals or children.
On the weaning topic, I have a lot of questions — both here and on my PBTS @plantingbysigns page from farmers wanting to know when to wean calves. Now through the 12th are perfect days and if you’re still a doubter I have lots of testimony underscoring the efficacy of weaning during a period such as this.
Pouring gravel
Here’s another popular subject these days as we hopefully start coming out of “mud time” and the ground dries from the snow, rain and flooding.
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you’ll need to wait until next Saturday, March 13, when the light moon comes back into force and continues to rule until thru March 27, the last day the light moon will be in force before the full moon arrives on March 28.
We don’t want to be pouring — or spreading if you prefer — gravel during the dark of the moon, which is now and until the 13th.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Early gardens
There are veggies that can be planted now or soon starting to appear on the chart found in Home Gardening in Kentucky, published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service. This is the chart I refer to throughout the planting season and it’s available to you through the local extension office, 101 Lakeview Court, 502-695-9035.
Next week we’ll take some space to focus on what thrives in an early garden when the soil and air temperature are still cool — even cold. Right now you don’t even want to consider planting since the ground is saturated from the snowmelt and recent rains.
Here are a few veggies that, given all the aforementioned caveats, can be planted now or very soon. There will be more coming “online” all the time. If you are planting, it doesn’t matter what the phase or sign may be do not plant if the ground is wet. You might as well seed or plant in concrete since that’s what it will be like when it dries!
Seed, transplant or sow above-ground producers in the light of the moon and below-grounders in the dark, with an appropriate sign in force.
Now: peas, snow peas, spinach
March 10: collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips
March 15: asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets.
Starting your plants
If you are ready to raise your own plants this year, and you’re surely going to do that by the phases and signs, then some great days are ahead for above-ground producers with the moon in the light phase on March 16-17 (Taurus/neck) and March 21-22 (Cancer/breast).
I’ve said it often and detailed it a couple of weeks back, if you can raise your own transplants — like tomatoes, peppers, etc. — then you can control when you seed, transplant to pots, and then set in the ground. If you buy your plants from a greenhouse or garden center at a big box store, all you can control is one of those — when you put them in the ground.
Sure, it’s a little more work, but why not join me in giving it a go this year. There are instructions online or in garden books for starting your own plants. It’s not that hard.
Then when the all-clear is statistically given for the last chance of frost, you’ll be ready to plant with healthy plants you’ve grown from seed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.