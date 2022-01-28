Groundhog Day/Winter’s Midpoint
We have two significant winter milestones this week: Groundhog Day is Wednesday and the midpoint of winter follows close on its heels on Thursday. The latter speaks pretty much for itself — we have as far to go as we’ve come into the season of snow and cold before the arrival of spring on Sunday, March 20, with the Vernal Equinox.
Groundhog Day, however, is something of a national holiday — even if we don’t get off work. Legend has it that if the groundhog sees his shadow there’ll be six more weeks of winter, but if he doesn’t because it’s a cloudy day then the worst of winter has passed.
I’ve always mentioned in this space, in deference to my late grandfather, that Groundhog Day was his favorite holiday because, he said, “I don’t have to give presents or send cards.” But don’t get the wrong idea, he was a generous man — just a witty one, too.
The designated national harbinger of the day is Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog residing somewhere in the great commonwealth of Pennsylvania. His handlers, all clad in tails and top hats, ceremoniously drag Phil from his burrow to get his forecast.
If the day wasn’t famous enough on its own, Bill Murray gave it real “credibility” by starring in a movie by the same name.
If you are, as they say, “of a mind,” find some way to celebrate both the hog on his day and the season’s midpoint.
Quick takes …
Making changes: Saturday through Monday are perfect for making changes with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions. Changes may include weaning small animals or children, stopping smoking, starting a diet — anything that requires a change.
Fogs/snow count: I spoke with Cindy Howard last week, our expert “fogs in August” counter, to see how the number of snows was matching up with the fogs. Her count in August was 11 fogs, three of them heavy.
“So far,” she said, “I’ve counted four days with snow and one of those I had three inches here at my house.” Howard lives off U.S. 127 North. So, we still have seven to go!
No outdoor planting now except maybe snow peas. See below for more on that.
Grass seed in February
I covered this topic extensively in last week’s paper. Check back for details.
Here’s a summary of the points: get a soil test now; prepare the seedbed, no matter how large or small; fertilize according to the soil test results, not what you’ve always done; visit with an expert about seed varieties for what you are trying to accomplish; sow the seed preferably in the dark phase of the moon in February, which is the last half of the 16th through March 1.
Plowing in January and February: According to the believers, plowing in January and February is fine, no matter how wet the ground is. This includes turning over your plot with a roto-tiller or spading fork.
Snow peas soon: The diehards believe snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22. Since they produce above ground it’s best to plant them in the light phase of the moon.
There will be two perfect days in February when the light phase is in and the ruling sign is Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign. Those days are Feb. 9-10.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that while the light moon rules until Tuesday through Feb. 15. Gravel in the light phase!
