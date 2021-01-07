I’m going to visit several topics including a perfect stretch for making changes that begins Saturday, plowing in January and February, and planting snow peas. But first …
Why not a garden in 2021?
We’ve repeated it so often … the world as we knew it has changed and what emerges from this year of devastation will likely result in even more change. In the midst of that, why not grab hold of something we can control, and one of those “somethings” could be planting a garden.
When we humans have been faced with challenges since emerging from the caves, in addition to surviving we’ve gravitated toward things that lower our blood pressure and are calming. Gardening can do that as we, quite honestly, return to our roots in the earth that sustains us.
And as I often say, the size of your “garden” can be whatever you want to make it from a pot on the porch to an acre or more. A garden responds to our love and care, it’s an exercise in hope as we put tiny seeds or spindly little plants in the ground, it provides joy and satisfaction as we watch them grow with rain, warm sunshine and tender care. Then we can enjoy the fruits of our labors on our tables.
Chances are if you’re reading this, you’re already a gardener. Why not expand your efforts a little, involve a child, grandchild or someone close by? Or if it’s your first time then know lots of others will be sharing the experience since we find ourselves at home more. I will be here to help provide you resources and help if you need it.
Plus, of course, encouraging you to plant by the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac.
How about it? Let’s do this in 2021!
Making changes
I shared this with you in last week’s column, but it merits repeating since the “change days” are upon us.
Each month, for the next several, we’ll find there are more and more days perfectly suited for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
The perfect ones this month are Saturday through Tuesday, or Jan. 9-12 if you prefer.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Other good days are Jan. 13-17, not as perfect as Jan. 9-12, but good. The light moon comes to rule with the first tick of the clock on the 13th, but the signs continue to go out of the body beyond anything that functions — two days of Aquarius (legs) and three of Pisces (feet) — through the 17th, thus making half the formula perfect.
Plowing in January and February
There’s debate about it and it doesn’t make good sense but the old timers — and I count myself as one of that noble fraternity now — have long embraced the notion that plowing in January and February is fine, no matter how wet the ground is. My first teacher, the late Buford Van Meter said, “… even if the water follows you down the furrow” it’s fine.
It defies common sense because typically we say plowing wet ground results in clods all season — except if the plowing occurs in January and February. I’ve done it a time or two and it works! But I’m leaving that up to you, just passing on the information.
Snow peas soon
I’ve been sharing this piece of lore since I heard it many years ago from the late Dr. Harry Cowherd, who was my doctor then and an avid gardener. He firmly maintained that snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22.
That makes about as much sense as plowing in January and February, but Cowherd wasn’t a man much inclined toward debate — just as Van Meter wasn’t inclined to argue the point about plowing. For both, their positions were fact.
And if you don’t believe me, ask his daughter Kim Cowherd, former Franklin County Extension Agent for Horticulture. She has pictures of herself and brother Lee working in the garden — in the snow! And I’m sure his wife Betty could offer testimony, too.
So, if your ground is ready why not try it?
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules beginning Wednesday through Jan. 27. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
