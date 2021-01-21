Planting by the signs

What we have here

I want to highlight and review a few important things, including planting grass seed in February, plowing in what remains of January and February, and planting snow peas before Washington’s birthday.

Grass seeding in February

In my opinion, the best time to plant grass seed — whether in your yard or pasture — is during the dark moon in February, preferably when a fertile sign rules.

With February about to arrive and the dark moon with it, the dates when the dark moon rules are Feb. 1-10, 27 and 28. The absolute best days are Feb. 3 and 4 — a very small window. Fortunately, during the optimum period with the dark moon in force there are no killing signs in force.

Plowing in January and February

I’ll repeat this from my Jan. 8 column: There’s debate about it and it doesn’t make good sense but the old timers — and I count myself as one of that noble fraternity now — have long embraced the notion that plowing in January and February is fine, no matter how wet the ground is.

It defies common sense because typically we say plowing wet ground results in clods all season — except if the plowing occurs in January and February. I’ve done it a time or two and it works! But I’m leaving that up to you, just passing on the information.

Snow peas soon

Again, from my Jan. 8 column: I’ve been sharing this piece of lore since I heard it many years ago from the late Dr. Harry Cowherd, who was my doctor then and an avid gardener. He firmly maintained that snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22.

That makes about as much sense as plowing in January and February, but Cowherd wasn’t a man much inclined toward debate. Give it a try if you have the space and the inclination. The Gemini days are Feb. 19-20, the light moon will be in force — and peas produce above the ground.

Making changes

We have a six-day stretch in February for making changes. So, if you still need to get started on those New Year’s resolutions, the perfect stretch will be Feb. 5-10. The moon will be in the dark phase and the signs moving out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/legs, Capricorn/knees, and Aquarius/legs.

Finally, pouring gravel

If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules through Wednesday. Then in February the days are Feb. 12-26. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

Tags

