What we have here
I want to highlight and review a few important things, including planting grass seed in February, plowing in what remains of January and February, and planting snow peas before Washington’s birthday.
Grass seeding in February
In my opinion, the best time to plant grass seed — whether in your yard or pasture — is during the dark moon in February, preferably when a fertile sign rules.
With February about to arrive and the dark moon with it, the dates when the dark moon rules are Feb. 1-10, 27 and 28. The absolute best days are Feb. 3 and 4 — a very small window. Fortunately, during the optimum period with the dark moon in force there are no killing signs in force.
Plowing in January and February
I’ll repeat this from my Jan. 8 column: There’s debate about it and it doesn’t make good sense but the old timers — and I count myself as one of that noble fraternity now — have long embraced the notion that plowing in January and February is fine, no matter how wet the ground is.
It defies common sense because typically we say plowing wet ground results in clods all season — except if the plowing occurs in January and February. I’ve done it a time or two and it works! But I’m leaving that up to you, just passing on the information.
Snow peas soon
Again, from my Jan. 8 column: I’ve been sharing this piece of lore since I heard it many years ago from the late Dr. Harry Cowherd, who was my doctor then and an avid gardener. He firmly maintained that snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22.
That makes about as much sense as plowing in January and February, but Cowherd wasn’t a man much inclined toward debate. Give it a try if you have the space and the inclination. The Gemini days are Feb. 19-20, the light moon will be in force — and peas produce above the ground.
Making changes
We have a six-day stretch in February for making changes. So, if you still need to get started on those New Year’s resolutions, the perfect stretch will be Feb. 5-10. The moon will be in the dark phase and the signs moving out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/legs, Capricorn/knees, and Aquarius/legs.
Finally, pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules through Wednesday. Then in February the days are Feb. 12-26. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.