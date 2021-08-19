All that’s left to plant
Here’s a list of veggies that can still be planted in the unprotected fall garden for fall harvest. This comes from "Home Gardening in Kentucky."
If you don’t see what you are thinking of planting on the list — and it’s a short one — then it’s statistically too late for it to make it to harvest unless you plan to protect it/them from early frost — even a freeze.
Now through the weekend: beets, leaf lettuce, turnips, collards.
Through Sept. 1: spinach
Through Sept. 15: Radishes
As planting winds down …
I can’t help growing a little reflective as the days grow shorter with fall beginning just a month from Sunday. It seems just as our gardens are up to full speed it’s time to talk about wrapping up our planting unless we are preparing for a fall garden and to protect those veggies we plant from frosts and freezes.
See the list here for what you can still plant — and it’s not much — again unless you’re going to protect it.
But, before it’s all over and we put our gardens to bed in the anticipation of spring, harvest is at full speed and at my place, where tomatoes take center stage, the crop is bountiful this year. I don’t remember having this many tomatoes since we lived on the farm just west of Bridgeport!
Some longtime readers may remember The Great Tomato Project, which featured four dozen plants — and a whole lot of tomatoes! I loaded lots of them in Kroger bags and brought them to my colleagues at Your Hometown Newspaper in the trunk of My Momma’s Oldsmobile — may it rest in peace.
But I digress.
This year, we had a friend plow a new patch right in the backyard and another friend brought me countless buckets of well-cured donkey manure. She delivered the “natural fertilizer,” as they say, in five-gallon buckets. I emptied the contents of the buckets on the garden plot, plowed them under and returned them for refills.
My across-the-fence neighbor Terry Vance gave me 18 or so of the heirloom plants she lovingly raises from seeds (all according to the proper phases and signs). I bought four Better Boys from a garden center — and the harvest has been incredible, continuing as I write this.
Carbon is the variety of heirloom seeds she plants, and she takes them through all the steps I write about in the spring from seeding to planting in the ground.
Those plants, combined with the donkey manure (no chemical fertilizer was used, or insecticide sprayed on the plants), the perfect amount of rain and sunshine — and lots of tender care — have produced beyond my wildest hopes and expectations.
Joining the tomato patch in our backyard is a peach tree planted years ago right after we moved to town. For one reason or another — usually late freezes that killed the blooms, I imagine — it’s never produced a peach. I’ve even considered cutting it down!
That changed this year with a crop that, to date, has produced more than 40 quarts for freezing, all we can eat — and plenty for the bees! The peaches have been so heavy the weight has broken limbs in the tree — and caused my wife Susan’s fingers to become peach-tinted from cutting them up.
It’s been a good year in our little garden — I hope it has in yours.
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is thru Saturday. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
