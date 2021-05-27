Planting by the signs

June overview

Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for June and with its arrival, it’s full speed ahead for gardening.

Moon phases: June begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The full, or dark moon, rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 6:53 a.m. on June 10 and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 2:40 p.m. on June 24. Between those times, most of June 10 through June 23, the light moon is in force.

When the light moon rules, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.

Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries, or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule — just flowers.

Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, June 22-27.

If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting and the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.

The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. June begins with a very fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.

Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.

Pisces (the feet), Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29, all dark moon; Taurus (the neck), June 6-7, both dark moon; Cancer (the breast), June 11-12, light moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), June 20-21, light moon.

There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. There are four light and six dark-moon days.

Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting (and all other activities mentioned above) anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting!

Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Thursday and June 5 and 30, and Leo (the heart), June 13-14. There are six days in June ruled by the killing signs.

Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules June 8-10. In May these days were all when the light moon ruled, making them excellent for planting. In June, however, the dark moon is in force on the 8th and 9th with the light moon coming to rule early (6:53 a.m.) on June 10. If I were planting beans, I would go for the afternoon of the 10th.

Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for June 15-17, and Libra rules June 18-19. There are five flowering days in June.

These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!

So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), June 22-23; Capricorn (the knees), June 24-25; Aquarius (the legs), June 26-27. There are six days — the minimum — ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon rules on 22-23, moving to the dark phase early in the afternoon of the 24th.

So-so signs are second only to the very fertile signs for planting and in June we have some in both phases of the moon.

General tips

Making changes: In June, our number of perfect days for making changes drops to seven, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25-29. The days that fit perfectly this month are ruled by Capricorn/knees, Aquarius/legs, and Pisces/feet — all ruling parts of the body that don’t “function” like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.

Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery, or having dental work — anything that requires a change.

Summer begins: Summer officially arrives at 11:32 p.m. on Father’s Day, June 20, with the summer solstice.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is June 10-23. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

