June overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for June and with its arrival, it’s full speed ahead for gardening.
Moon phases: June begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The full, or dark moon, rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 6:53 a.m. on June 10 and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 2:40 p.m. on June 24. Between those times, most of June 10 through June 23, the light moon is in force.
When the light moon rules, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries, or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule — just flowers.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn, and Aquarius, June 22-27.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting and the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. June begins with a very fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Pisces (the feet), Tuesday and Wednesday, June 28-29, all dark moon; Taurus (the neck), June 6-7, both dark moon; Cancer (the breast), June 11-12, light moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), June 20-21, light moon.
There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. There are four light and six dark-moon days.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting (and all other activities mentioned above) anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Thursday and June 5 and 30, and Leo (the heart), June 13-14. There are six days in June ruled by the killing signs.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules June 8-10. In May these days were all when the light moon ruled, making them excellent for planting. In June, however, the dark moon is in force on the 8th and 9th with the light moon coming to rule early (6:53 a.m.) on June 10. If I were planting beans, I would go for the afternoon of the 10th.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for June 15-17, and Libra rules June 18-19. There are five flowering days in June.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), June 22-23; Capricorn (the knees), June 24-25; Aquarius (the legs), June 26-27. There are six days — the minimum — ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon rules on 22-23, moving to the dark phase early in the afternoon of the 24th.
So-so signs are second only to the very fertile signs for planting and in June we have some in both phases of the moon.
General tips
Making changes: In June, our number of perfect days for making changes drops to seven, Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25-29. The days that fit perfectly this month are ruled by Capricorn/knees, Aquarius/legs, and Pisces/feet — all ruling parts of the body that don’t “function” like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery, or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Summer begins: Summer officially arrives at 11:32 p.m. on Father’s Day, June 20, with the summer solstice.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is June 10-23. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.