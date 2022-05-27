If the weather and ground cooperate, it’s high time for planting. I realize that is a huge “if,” but we gardeners press on as eternal optimists. The statistical danger of frost and/or freezing weather has passed and hopefully things will begin to stabilize.
Even if you haven’t done the first thing in your garden — be it a half-acre plot or a pot on the patio — there is time. My friend Dennis Martin, who’s an excellent gardener, became frustrated with the vagaries of a Kentucky spring (do I need to go into detail) and vowed after last year’s effort that he wasn’t going to even plow his cover crop under until Memorial Day! And with that coming Monday, at last report he still hasn’t gotten the tiller out of the shed.
I’ve said it many times before, I’m no great fan of early gardens because of late frosts and freezes — among other things — in our beautiful state. This spring has been a little easier on us than some so an early garden might have been safer than other years. Still, why risk it when there is still plenty of growing season ahead? I guess that’s in the “past tense” now since we’re hovering on the edge of June.
I’ve reported this each year, too, but it bears repeating as testimony to late gardening. Many years ago, for one reason or several, I didn’t plant the first thing in our garden until June 21 — on or about the first day of summer. By that time, the weather had stabilized, and the ground was warm. That garden was among the most productive I’ve ever had — even if I did have to search for the veggies among the weeds that were equally productive.
Bean days ahead
I want to highlight the bean days Sunday through Tuesday when Gemini (the arms) is ruling.
You know all about Gemini days in the light phase of the moon if you’ve been reading this column for any length of time. Gemini is the “bean sign” and PBTS devotees say beans planted when Gemini rules grow “as long as your arm” (a slight exaggeration) and continue to produce and produce (not an exaggeration)!
The two perfect days of the three Gemini ones are May 30-31 — Monday and Tuesday — with the moon moving to the light phase at 7:30 Memorial Day (Monday) morning. Sunday finds the dark moon and Gemini in force, making half the equation right. If you are ready for that next — or first — round of bush or pole beans, maybe another planting of peas, then Monday and Tuesday are your days!
A look ahead
Because I’m planning to submit the June overview for publication in the June 4 edition, I want to point out that June 1-2, next Wednesday and Thursday, are outstanding days for above-ground producers. I would suggest trying to get them planted because in June we are faced with a trio of days ruled by the killing sign Leo (heart) on June 3-5 and our quarterly Ember Days on June 8, 10-11, all in close order and with the moon in the light phase. Unfortunately, two of the three, June 10-11, happen to be ruled by the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) when we could be planting but can’t because of the Ember Days.
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, wait until Monday and after to do that once the moon moves to the light phase. You’ll have through June 13 to get it done before the dark moon comes back into force.
Next week: The June overview — four days into June!
