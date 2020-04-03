Breaking down the week
Since we have a stretch before us that provides a broad spectrum of options, let’s break that down. I remind you that while we have enjoyed a very mild winter (to my everlasting surprise!) and spring so far has offered the same, the statistical danger of frost and/or freezing weather won’t pass for another month — but that’s just “statistical.”
Be patient: While garden stores — the ones that are open — have warm-weather plants for the garden, don’t get in a hurry. If the soil isn’t warm enough, they won’t do a thing besides sit there and pout until it’s more to their liking.
Also seeds for warm/hot weather crops won’t germinate in cold soil. While transplants pout, seeds can rot or be eaten by underground meanies!
Just be patient and never, never plant in wet soil. Dennis “Doc” Martin, a long-time friend, was telling me the other day he made that mistake a few years ago — and he paid the price all summer with cloddy ground.
The test: Scoop up a handful of soil and squeeze it. If it crumbles and falls back to the ground, it’s dry enough to plant. But if it sticks together in a clod, then put your hoe back in the garage and don’t plant! I’m telling you — Dennis is telling you — don’t do it!
Today until 10:35 p.m. Tuesday finds the moon in the light phase and the flowering signs Virgo (the bowels) and Libra (the reins) in force. These are the flowering signs and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Just be prepared to protect them in case of a late cold snap.
Wednesday and Thursday, with the moon having moved to the dark phase, find the very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) in force for below-ground producers. Elsewhere here is the list of veggies that can be planted now because they love cool weather and soil temperatures. If you see something you like and if your ground is dry, have at it.
Our monthly series of so-so signs begins next Friday and continues through April 16. Not great/not killing, these signs are just so-so. They are Sagittarius/thighs/two days; Capricorn/knees/three days; and Aquarius/legs/two days. All with the dark moon in force.
Fertile days return April 17-19 with Pisces (the feet) ruling and the moon in the dark phase. These are outstanding days for your below-ground producers from the list.
Here are the cool-weather-loving veggies. Dates given are the earliest for planting, according to the chart from "Home Gardening in Kentucky," a booklet available online or at your local Extension Office, which in Franklin County is at 101 Lakeview Court. If you can’t access it online, call the office at 502-682-5995 and the folks there will mail you one.
As is the case with most offices now, there is no face-to-face contact with the public, but it is open Monday-Friday for phone inquiries.
Now: peas and snow peas, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, beets, Irish potatoes, carrots, chard, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, lettuce, including leaf, Bibb and head plants; onion plants, cabbage plants
Sunday: Broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cauliflower plants; celery
April 20: corn
And that’s it until we start on the warm-weather veggies in May after the danger of frost passes.
April 10-19 provides a long stretch for making changes, 10 perfect days. Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules through most of Tuesday then April 23-May 6. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Starting a garden
Here are a few tips for you first-time gardeners — and reminders for all of us.
• If you are doing a big, in-ground garden it’s best to get a soil test. Call the Franklin County Extension Office, 502-695-9035, and folks there can tell you how to pick up what you need in the lobby of their office since they are limiting face-to-face contact.
• If you’re planning to utilize built-up beds — as I am - or any other container, it would be best to use potting mixture, compost, well-rotted manure — or a combination of all. Leave the straight soil for the big in-ground gardens.
• There are hundreds of sites online that will answer any questions you have. Use your search engine and ask your question, contact me with specific ones or Adam Leonberger at the Extension Office.
Given the current situation with COVID-19, it’s a perfect time for a garden — for many reasons!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.