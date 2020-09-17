The focus of today’s column is cleaning up and “putting to bed” your 2020 garden. I’ll open with that, but be sure to check out the “Quick Takes” at the end since they’re important — and timely — too.
Cleaning up your garden
Whether you raised a half-acre or a few tomato plants in a pot, as the growing season winds down it’s important to clean up what’s left of this year’s garden. And, while we’re still harvesting, it’s not too early to decide what you plan when the last tomato is picked, and old Jack Frost paints the mornings white.
Option 1: This is, quite obviously, the easiest — and, as many things are — along with being the easiest it is the least desirable for your ongoing effort next year.
Simply put, just leave all your spent plants right where they are now and let the tomato plants, tethered to their stakes, flap about in the winter wind and other veggies just dry up on the ground where they grew and produced.
I know you’re tired of fooling with the garden now, I am too. But by leaving plants that have done what they came to do and have now passed on gives insects and diseases the perfect place to overwinter and be all set to re-emerge next spring.
And, if you’re going to garden in the same place next year, you will need to remove the plants, so you might as well do it now while the weather is at least moderate and not wait until spring when the ground is wet and it’s cold and clammy outside.
Option 2: Grind up the plants and turn, plow or roto-till them under to provide a little “green food” for next spring.
That really sounds like a good, environmentally-sound method, but there’s a good chance diseases and eggs laid by the bugs will just ride along for the trip underground, rest up and be ready to jump right up from their naps and go to work in the spring.
Option 3: Get the plants off the garden by pulling them up and physically removing them from the site. Obviously, this is the most labor-intensive one, but it also ensures that the bugs will get away from where they thrived before.
If you have a grinder — owned, borrowed or rented — the plants can be ground up and placed in a compost heap where the heat of decomposition will “cook” the disease spores, bugs and bug eggs. Then you can safely utilize the compost.
This differs from Option 2 because of the inevitable heat of decomposition that’s not present even if the plants are underground since it’s winter.
Now, as Captain Hook said to the boys in the classic “Peter Pan” when they were given the option of joining the pirate crew or walking the gangplank: “The choice is up to you!”
And so, it is with you and your garden-ending clean up.
Planting a ground cover
If you selected either Option 2 or 3 above, then you can further enhance your garden’s fertility by planting a ground cover after the ground is lightly roto-tilled or broken up with a garden or field tractor-drawn disc harrow.
You see farmers do this all the time, and they count on the ground for their livelihood. After the crop — whatever it may be — is harvested, they plant a quick-growing grass that’s up with the first rain and protects the ground from erosion, etc.
To make your gardening experience complete, you can do that too. Once the plants are removed, simply break up the soil for good seed-to-soil contact, plant the seeds and you’re done.
In addition to quick-growing field grasses you may plant turnips — then you can harvest the greens and/or the turnips.
When plowing time comes in January and February, till or plow the cover crop under and it will provide loads of natural fertilizer — especially nitrogen — to enhance your growing experience next year.
Quick takes
Two Ember Days remain: Friday and Saturday are both Ember Days when no planting should occur. It’s unfortunate Saturday is a day ruled by a very fertile sign, too. Nonetheless, no planting.
Winter predictions: Look around at Mother Nature and share with us what you think the winter will be like: cold or mild, snowy or not, long or short and share those predictions with me for publication. You still have a while but start looking.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules now through Sept. 30. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Making changes: There are no perfect days for making changes remaining this month, but in my opinion, the best alternative days are Sept. 21-29. The light moon is moving toward the full moon on Oct. 1 with the so-so signs, Sagittarius/thighs through Aquarius/legs ruling, capped off by two Pisces/feet days, 28-29.
That gives you nine days for changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change. Half the equation is right, so give it a whirl.
