Welcome to 2022 and another year in the garden!
With all that’s happening in our world, gardening is something we can focus on that is both positive and productive. And, since Your Hometown Newspaper has invited me back for another year, I’ll be right here to help by suggesting the best days to plant, according to the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac — and perhaps a few other suggestions along the way.
Here’s the January overview if you are doing any planting inside or in a greenhouse, since it’s way too soon to start talking about planting outside — except possibly peas — despite the mild weather we’ve been having. We’ll talk more about early gardens next week.
If you have questions now or at any time during the gardening season, call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the Signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app and search @plantingbysigns.
January overview
Here’s the information about the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for January.
Caution: As it has been for the last several overviews, I’m giving the information for January just as if we were at the height of the gardening season. But, unless you are planting indoors or in a greenhouse, there is no outdoor planting now.
Moon phases: January begins (but just barely) and ends with the dark moon in phase. The dark moon rules one day and a piece until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 1:33 p.m. on Jan. 2. The light moon then rules until the dark/full moon returns at 6:48 p.m. on Jan. 17.
When the dark moon rules, it’s below-ground producers, and when the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile ones is in force in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo or Libra, rule — just flowers.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Jan. 1-4, 27-Feb. 1.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting, the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.
The signs: January begins with a four-day stretch of so-so signs, so that’s where we’ll start.
So-so days: Capricorn (the knees), Jan. 1-2, 29-30; Aquarius (the legs), Jan. 3-4, 31-Feb. 1; Sagittarius (the thighs), Jan. 27-28. There are 10 days ruled by the so-so signs (counting Feb. 1), which are second only to the very fertile signs for planting. Check the moon phase before planting.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Pisces (the feet), Jan. 5-7, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Jan. 10-11, light moon; Cancer (the breast), Jan. 15-16, light moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), Jan. 24-26, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. All but the three Scorpio days (24-26) are under the influence of the light.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head), Jan. 8-9; Leo (the heart) Jan. 17-19. There are five days in January ruled by the killing signs.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Jan. 12-14. For the hardiest and most dedicated among us, if your ground is ready, you could try some snow peas on these days. Remember the late Dr. Harry Cowherd said peas need to be in the ground by Washington’s Birthday (Feb. 22). His wife Betty and children Lee and Kim swear it’s so!
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Jan. 20-21, and Libra (the reins) rules Jan. 22-23. There are four flowering days in January — flowers but no veggies if you are planting in a protected garden. Pansies are a good, colorful choice and there’s a good chance they’ll last all winter unless it becomes bitter cold.
General tips
Making changes: The number of perfect days for making changes is increasing with six this month — and just in time to support those New Year’s resolutions! The formula is this: the signs need to be going out of the body beyond any part that functions like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
The perfect days are Jan. 1, 27-31, for a total of six! We have three Capricorn days, two ruled by Sagittarius, and one Aquarius day. The dark moon, of course, is in force until the first of February.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Jan. 3 through most of Jan. 16. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
