Ember Days
I want to mention the Ember Days that are up next week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. On these days you don’t want to plant anything anywhere — and that includes transplanting, of course.
Unfortunately, one of those Ember Days is Wednesday, which is ruled by the very fertile sign Scorpio with the light moon in force. Under other circumstances that would be an outstanding day for above-ground producers in a month that doesn’t have an abundance of such days.
However, since it’s an Ember Day, don’t plant! Count it as another killing day.
Coming next week…
One faithful reader has decided on the best time to plant a garden. You’ll read all about it!
June overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for June. Please note there are three Ember Days this month, June 3, 5-6. No matter the phase of the moon or sign of the zodiac, no planting on Ember Days.
MOON PHASES: June begins and ends with the light moon in force. The light moon rules until the full moon comes into force at 3:12 p.m. on June 5 and then returns at 2:41 a.m. June 21 continuing until the full moon at 12:44 a.m. on July 5.
Between the light moon times, the dark moon is in force June 6 until 2:41 a.m. on June 21.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. But DON’T PLANT ANYTHING on one of the Ember Days!
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force ‚ and the Ember Days this month. If you can only utilize one aspect of the system, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs.
And never plant when your ground is wet, no matter how beautiful the day may be.
THE SIGNS: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. June begins with Libra (the reins) one of the flowering signs in force, so we’ll start with a look at the flowering signs and when they occur this month.
Flowering days: Libra (the reins) is up for June 1, 27-28; and Virgo (the bowels) rules June 25-26. There are five flowering days in June. These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), June 2-3, 29-30 with the light moon ruling all. June 3 is an Ember Day so don’t plant then! Pisces (the feet), June 11-12, dark moon; Taurus (the neck) rules June 16-17, dark moon; and Cancer (the breast), June 21-22, light moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer — minus one with June 3 being an Ember Day so that makes it nine perfect days. The dark moon rules four of them and there are six with the light moon in force — minus the Ember Day on June 3, making it five. So, they are pretty evenly divided.
So-so days: These aren’t particularly fertile nor destructive, just so-so but I think they are second best behind the fertile days. If I can’t plant on the most fertile days I don’t hesitate to plant on these days. They are Sagittarius (the thighs), June 4-5; Capricorn (the knees), June 6-7; and Aquarius (the legs), June 8-10. As we have hopefully established, June 5-6 are Ember Days so don’t do any planting then.
There are seven days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force five of them making a great stretch for making changes. Read more about that below to include the Pisces days as change days.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for getting your garden ready for planting, weeding, cleaning out fence rows — anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) June 13-15; and Leo (the heart), June 23-24. There are five days ruled by the killing signs and three Ember Days making a total of eight of 30 days this month we can’t be planting.
Bean/pea days: Gemini (the arms) rules June 18-20. Unfortunately, all three days find the dark moon in force. At least half the perfect formula is in force for beans — Gemini. You can plant them then or wait a day until the new moon comes to rule at 2:41 a.m. on June 21 and go with the other half of the formula — light moon for above-ground producers. The very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) is up for June 21-22 for all above-grounders, and that includes beans or peas.
GENERAL TIPS
Making changes: June 6-12 provides another nice stretch this month for making changes — although not as many perfect days as May’s nine.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
The moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions: Capricorn/knees through Pisces/feet.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules June 1-4 then most of June 21 through July 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
