While I’ve given you information on the moon phases and zodiac signs that are in force now, there is no planting unless you have a green house. We’ll talk later about snow peas in February, but nothing else unless it’s protected from the elements.
Why not a garden in 2022?
We’ve repeated it so often … the world as we knew it has changed and what emerges from this year of COVID devastation will likely result in even more change. In the midst of it all, why not grab something we can control like planting a garden.
When we humans have been faced with challenges since emerging from the caves, in addition to surviving we’ve gravitated toward things that lower our blood pressure and are calming. Gardening can do that as we, quite honestly, return to our roots in the earth that sustains us.
The size of your garden can be whatever you want to make it from a pot on the porch to an acre or more. A garden responds to our love and care, it’s an exercise in hope as we put tiny seeds or spindly little plants in the ground, it provides joy and satisfaction as we watch them grow with rain, warm sunshine, and tender care. Then we can enjoy the fruits of our labors on our tables, perhaps preserving some of it for the winter months.
Chances are if you’re reading this, you’re already a gardener. Why not expand your efforts a little, involve a child, grandchild or someone close by? Or if it’s your first time then know lots of others will be sharing the experience since we find ourselves at home more. I will be here to help provide you resources and help if you need it.
In 2021, we put out 20 tomato plants in a small plot in the backyard, about 6 feet by 20 feet. Our neighbor, Terry Vance, gave me all but four of the plants. Hers were of the heirloom Carbon variety she raised from seed and the other four were Better Boys from a local nursery.
All were planted in the proper phase and signs — and all produced beyond expectation. Beginning around the first of August we ate tomatoes, used them for cooking, gave some away, and started to can and freeze the excess.
We’re enjoying those “jewels of summer” now — all from out little backyard garden. Plus, of course, encouraging you to plant by the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac.
How about it? Let’s do this in 2022!
Plowing in January and February
There’s debate about it and it doesn’t make good sense, but the old timers — and I count myself as one of that noble fraternity now — have long embraced the notion that plowing in January and February is fine, no matter how wet the ground is. My first teacher, the late Buford Van Meter said, “… even if the water follows you down the furrow” it’s fine.
It defies common sense because typically we say plowing wet ground results in clods all season — except if the plowing occurs in January and February. I’ve done it a time or two and it works! But I’m leaving that up to you. I’m just passing on the information.
Snow peas soon
I’ve been sharing this piece of lore since I heard it many years ago from the late Dr. Harry Cowherd, who was my doctor and an avid gardener. He firmly maintained that snow peas need to be in the ground “before Washington’s birthday,” which is Feb. 22.
That makes about as much sense as plowing in January and February, but Cowherd wasn’t a man much inclined toward debate — just as Van Meter wasn’t inclined to argue the point about plowing. For both, their positions were fact.
And if you don’t believe me, ask his daughter, Kim Cowherd, former Franklin County Extension Agent for Horticulture. She has pictures of herself and brother Lee working in the garden — in the snow! And I’m sure his wife Betty could offer testimony, too. So, if your ground is ready why not try it?
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that while the light moon rules now through most of Jan. 17. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
I have a lot of inquiries about when to, particularly, pour gravel since folks don’t want to waste time and money watching it slowly disappear. I’ve testified in the past — and likely will again — to personal experiences on this subject.
