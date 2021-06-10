Planting by the signs

A quick review

How quickly the time rolls ‘round when we’re no longer talking about frosts and late freezes, when our focus now is simply planting and harvesting from our early gardens — and not planting in wet ground!

And then just that quickly it will be time to focus on our fall gardens as the season rolls on. I hope your garden and summer are going well and if some of this material appears repetitive, you are correct since about all we’re doing now is reviewing the week that’s ahead — and a little further.

The only caution is to avoid planting if the ground is wet — and we seem to be having plenty of that now.

The official beginning of summer with the Summer Solstice at 11:32 p.m. on Father’s Day this year, June 20, is just a week from Sunday. I don’t know how you feel, but it certainly seems to me as if the year is going quickly as we emerge (hopefully) from the nightmare of COVID.

Very fertile days are up for the remainder of today (Friday) and Saturday and with the moon in the light phase. These days are perfect for any above-ground producers.

Then it’s back to killing days Sunday and Monday when Leo (the heart) comes to rule. These are “no-planting days” with “planting” including transplanting, seeding, re-potting — anything involving plants you want to thrive.

Flowering days: Our monthly series of flowering days begins Tuesday and continues through June 19 with the flowering signs Virgo (the bowels) ruling the first three days of the period followed by two days under Libra (the reins).

I’ve said it so often that regular readers of this column could probably recite the mantra: Flowers only on flowering days — no veggies unless you’re planting for the blooms, which most likely you are not! Just last week a reader of the column told me of the year she and her husband planted hundreds of feet of beans — before they were following phases and signs.

She said, and I paraphrase, “I guess they were planted in a flowering sign because we had thousands of blooms — and one skinny little bean!”

If you want to experiment, give it a whirl — but don’t say you weren’t warned:

Only flowers on flowering days!

Fertile days return on June 20-21 when the sign moves to Scorpio (the secrets), one of the four most fertile signs. On either of these days you may plant any above-ground producers. I hate to write it with summer not “officially” here yet but check out “date to maturity” on seed packets and the info sticks in transplants.

There should be plenty of time for most things to grow and mature, but the window is going to be slowly closing as the weeks pass.

So-so signs are on tap for June 22-27. These are second only, in my opinion, to the four fertile signs for planting. This stretch is about equally divided between days ruled by the light moon and those ruled by the dark.

Also, we have a short stretch perfect for making changes during that period. But we’ll get into that next week.

Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through June 23. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.

