Planting by the signs

A couple of cautions

The "Quick Takes" say it all if you are planting. Only two cautions: The killing signs on Sunday-Monday, Aug. 24-25 when no dealing with things you want to thrive should occur; and the Gemini (bean-pea days), Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20, are in the dark phase of the moon, making only half the equation correct. You might have some success with a planting of bush beans if we have a late fall and no early frost. Although it’s past the last safe day on the late garden list for snow peas — that was Aug. 1 — you might risk it. Do remember, however, the sign is perfect (Gemini), but the moon is in the dark phase — and we know where beans and peas produce!

