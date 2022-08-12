The "Quick Takes" say it all if you are planting. Only two cautions: The killing signs on Sunday-Monday, Aug. 24-25 when no dealing with things you want to thrive should occur; and the Gemini (bean-pea days), Friday-Saturday, Aug. 19-20, are in the dark phase of the moon, making only half the equation correct. You might have some success with a planting of bush beans if we have a late fall and no early frost. Although it’s past the last safe day on the late garden list for snow peas — that was Aug. 1 — you might risk it. Do remember, however, the sign is perfect (Gemini), but the moon is in the dark phase — and we know where beans and peas produce!
The moon moved to the dark phase on Thursday. Until the next new moon on Aug. 27, only below-ground producers from the list here in the unprotected garden.
List for fall gardens shortens
The list for planting in the unprotected fall garden grows ever shorter. According to Home Gardening in Kentucky, published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service, here’s what we can still plant and statistically expect it to get to harvest. Of course, you are welcome to push things a bit, but even as hot as it’s been we know the days will start to cool as they grow shorter — and when that happens the soil inevitably cools, too.
If I might wax reflectively for a moment, seeds and the plants that emerge from them are like all living things — human beings included. They have a certain projected lifespan and in that a time of highest productivity. We’ve seen repeatedly that veggies have their favorite growing conditions — some like it cool, some hot, some in between.
Planting hot-weather-lovers today that take 90 days to produce, for instance, is a waste of your time, money, and ground — unless you just like to see them grow for a while and then begin to slow as conditions change. Simple math puts first harvest near the middle of November!
Have a look at the list — again, check dates to maturity on seed packets and proceed accordingly.
Today thru Monday: beets, leaf lettuce, turnips.
Thru Aug. 20: collards
Thru Sept. 1: spinach
Thru Sept. 15: radishes
If you don’t see it listed then, according to the chart, it’s too late to plant.
General tips
Making changes: What’s left of today is the last perfect day in August for making changes with the sign going out of the body beyond anything that functions. The moon has just moved to the dark phase and the sign is in Pisces/feet. Changes might include weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing. I haven’t looked at September, but I don’t imagine there are any perfect days for making changes — and won’t be for a while.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules. Since the moon is in the dark phase now, you’ll need to wait until Aug. 27-Sept. 9 when the new/light moon is back in force. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Quick takes…
Today: Dark/below-grounders/VERY fertile/Pisces-feet; make changes
Sunday and Monday: Dark/NO PLANTING/killing sign Aries-head
Aug. 21-23: Dark/below-ground/VERY fertile/Cancer-breast
Aug. 24-25: Dark/NO PLANTING/killing sign Leo-heart
Aug. 26-30: Flowers/Virgo-bowels and Libra-reins
Aug. 27: New (light) moon returns, 4:17 a.m.
Aug. 31-Sept. 1: Light/above-grounders/VERY fertile/Scorpio-secrets
(Clip and save for quick and easy reference).
These “Quick Takes” will get you through August. I will be back on Aug. 27 with the September Overview. If you have questions, call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the Signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app and search @plantingbysigns and it should pop right up!
