Featured here — after some other information — is the Planting by the Signs March Overview. Serious planting for those putting out an early garden of cool-weather-loving plants increases as the month progresses — but read this first.
Before the Overview …
According to "Home Gardening in Kentucky," published by the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture for the Cooperative Extension Service, here is what we can plant if you ground is ready and dry — below-grounders in the dark phase of the moon, above-grounders in the light when a fertile sign rules.
After March 1: peas, snow peas, and spinach.
After March 10: collards, eggplant plants, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, and turnips. And, of course, you can continue to plant in your greenhouse, low tunnels or a cold frame.
Ember Days: Just as we’re ready to get started on the 2023 season, our first round of Ember Days shows up on Wednesday and March 3-4. No planting on Ember Days — and that includes seeding, transplanting, etc. Unfortunately, we’ll lose a great day — March 1 when the VERY fertile sign Cancer rules — but fortunately (I guess!), March 3-4 are both killing days ruled by Leo when we couldn’t plant anyway. I plan to stay in the house on those days since Ember Days join killing days.
Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. March 12 when we “spring ahead.” Prior to that, all times given are Eastern Standard (EST); after March 12 it’s Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).
When I write "plant" I include seeding and transplanting in that “plant,” I just don’t write them all every time.
Now, finally, the March Overview.
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as the month begins and will rule again when March rolls into April. The light moon rules until the full moon arrives at 7:40 a.m. EST on March 7. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on March 21 at 1:23 p.m. EDT and takes us to the full/dark moon on April 6 at 12:34 a.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Leo (March 3-4, 30-31) or Aries (March 21-22), are in force. And this month we have the Ember Days that are Wednesday and March 3-4, two of them overlapping the Leo Days.
Planting when the fertile signs (formerly called “so-so signs”) rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs Aries and Leo and the flowering signs Virgo and Libra for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above and on any calendar) before proceeding with planting anywhere, or other activities. Like January and February, March begins with a VERY fertile sign in force — even if it is negated by an Ember Day — so that’s where we’ll start.
VERY Fertile Days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Cancer (the breast), Wednesday and Thursday and March 28-29, all light moon, but March 1 is an Ember Day when you can’t plant; Scorpio (the secrets), March 10-12, dark moon; Pisces (the feet), March 19-20, dark moon; and Taurus (the neck), March 23-24, light moon. There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. But we can’t plant on Wednesday so that takes it down to 10.
Killing Days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), March 3-4, 30-31, and Aries (the head) March 21-22. There are six days ruled by the killing signs Aries and Leo and two of those are Ember Days. Once more, no planting on any of those days.
Flowering Days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for March 5-7, while Libra (the reins) rules March 8-9. There are five flowering days in March.
Fertile Days (formerly called “so-so days”): Sagittarius (the thighs), March 13-14; Capricorn (the knees), March 15-16; and Aquarius (the legs), March 17-18. There are six days ruled by these three signs. Remember days ruled by these signs rank slightly beneath the VERY fertile days.
Pea/beans Days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules March 25-27, all with the light moon is in force. According to the list above, you’ll be good for all varieties of peas. No beans for a couple of months, however.
General tips, other items
Making changes: Oh, what a difference a couple of months makes! We’ve gone from no perfect days for making changes to eight in March, the 13th-20th, when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
A “change” is doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like not smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. These days are great for weaning small animals and children, too.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through March 6, and then March 22 through April 5.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.