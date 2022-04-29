Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for May. There’s still a statistical danger of a killing frost for the first week of May, and then there’s always the chance of an off-the-charts frost, even a record-setting freeze like we had a couple of years ago. Just remain diligent and be prepared to protect sensitive plants should a cold snap be in the forecast.
BEFORE WE BEGIN: May is, at least on paper, going to be an incredible month for planting if the weather cooperates. As you will see, there are six days ruled by the most fertile signs with the moon in the light phase for above-ground producers — and most of our summer favorites are above-grounders like tomatoes, peppers, squash, beans, etc. Then for those below-ground producers there are four perfect days under the dark moon and fertile signs. Gardening fans, it doesn’t get much better than this! But as always: don’t plant if the ground is wet.
Best planting days for above-grounders: Sunday, Wednesday-Friday, May 14-15; below-grounders: 22-23, 27-28.
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as May begins and will continue to rule until the full moon at 12:14 a.m. on May 16. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on May 30 at 7:30 a.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, May 16-21, all with the dark moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. May begins with a fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Taurus (the neck), Sunday, May 27-28, light moon Sunday and dark moon May 27-28. Cancer (the breast), Wednesday-Friday, light moon; Scorpio (the secrets), May 14-15, light moon; and Pisces (the feet), May 22-23, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. Six of them find the light moon ruling while the dark moon is in force for four.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the peas/beans sign, rules Monday-Tuesday, May 29-31. Monday-Tuesday, most of May 30 and all of 31 find the light moon ruling, which makes them PERFECT for bush or pole beans and perhaps even one more planting of peas. May 29 is the only Gemini day when the dark moon is in force the entire day, but half the equation right.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days — and that includes flowers! Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, window box or cold frame. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), May 7-8; and Aries (the head) May 24-26. There are five days in May ruled by the two killing signs — just one over the minimum.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for May 9-11, while Libra (the reins) rules May 12-13. There are five flowering days in May. These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it! And I will remind you of that each time the flowering signs are in force. These flowering days are perfect for your summer transplants or seeding flowers.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), May 16-17; Capricorn (the knees), May 18-19; and Aquarius, May 20-21. There are seven days again this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all of them and that’s perfect for making changes and/or planting below-ground producers. See more about changes below.
General tips
Making changes: This month there are eight perfect days for making changes when the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. They are May 16-23, Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Sunday through May 15 then May 30-June 13. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
