Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for June. All times given are Eastern Daylight and I’m in USDA Planting Zone 6B. Adjust as needed for your location.
Before we begin … You might remember three months ago when we were on the edge of March and the gardening season that I described it as a “troubling” or “challenging” month because of how the signs and phases were aligning. Alas, here we are on the eve of one of the biggest planting months for summer crops in the Northern Hemisphere and June is offering us similar challenges: the month is filed with days ruled by killing signs and Ember Days.
If you don’t read all of this at one setting, be aware of the Ember Days up for June 8, 10-11. The challenge is both June 10 and 11 are ruled by the very fertile sign Scorpio (secrets) with the moon in the light phase meaning we’ll lose two outstanding days for above-ground producers because of the Ember Days. In addition to the Ember Days there are seven days ruled by the killing signs Leo (heart) and Aries (head).
When added to the three Ember Days that gives us a total of 10 days when we shouldn’t be planting anything. That’s one-third of the 30 days of June!
Now as Paul Harvey used to say, “here’s the rest of the story.”
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as June begins and will rule again when the month ends. It’s around until the full moon arrives at 7:52 a.m. on June 14. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on June 28 at 10:52 p.m.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers. Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force June 3-5, 20-22 and 30 and when the Ember Days prevail, June 8, 10-11. Don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule on June 6-9. That’s a whole lot of no-plant-veggies day — 14 if my math is right when we count the flowering days when added to the Ember Days and days ruled by a Leo or Aries!
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, June 12-17.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs and Ember Days for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. June begins with a fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Cancer (the breast), light moon on June 1, 2 and 29 and dark moon on June 28; Scorpio (the secrets), June 10-11, both Ember Days/no planting; Pisces (the feet), June 18-19, dark moon; and Taurus (the neck), June 23-24, dark moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. But the two Scorpio days don’t count so that drops the number to eight — three with the light moon ruling and the remaining five under the dark moon.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days — and that includes flowers! Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere - be that garden, greenhouse, pot, window box or cold frame. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), June 3-5 and 31; and Aries (the head) June 21-23. There are seven days in June ruled by the two killing signs.
Ember Days: So you won’t forget they are June 8, 10-11. No planting!
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for June 6-7, while Libra (the reins) rules June 8-9. There are just three flowering days since the 8th is an Ember Day and has to be ruled out for planting if I haven’t made that point yet! These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), June 12-13; Capricorn (the knees), June 14-15; and Aquarius, June 16-17. There are six days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The light moon is in force for the first two (12-13) then the dark moon for the last four (14-17). These are the second-best days for planting and with the shortage of perfect above-grounder days you might want to take particular advantage of the 12th and 13th. The 14th through the Pisces days on June 18-19 will be perfect days for making changes and planting below-grounders. The number of perfect days for making changes will be getting smaller each month for the next several.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the peas/beans sign, rules June 25-27. The dark moon is in force for all of them making only half the bean-planting equation right.
General tips
Making changes: This month there are six perfect days for making changes — down from eight in May — when the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. They are June 14-19, Capricorn/feet, Aquarius/legs and Pisces/feet. Changes might include scheduling elective surgery or dental work, weaning small animals or children, starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking or any other bad habit. In short, anything that calls for a change from what you are presently doing.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is June 1-13 then June 29-July 12. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.