I hope you were able to get some of your summer flowers planted this week and your above-ground producers last week — at least up until the rains hit toward Derby Day. Our great planting month is off to a good start with what’s left of today and Sunday being very fertile days for above-grounders if the predicted rain doesn’t result in a wash out.
Today and Sunday are ruled by Scorpio (the secrets), the last two days under a fertile sign in the light phase of the moon until June 1-2. So, if you have above-grounders to plant, it’s not raining and your ground is ready and dry, then these are the best days we’re going to see until then.
Our window of opportunity in Kentucky is really rather small since we seem to forever be cursed with long, wet, cool springs and the danger of late frosts or freezes. The season seems to go longer in the fall, but then we’re dealing with days getting shorter and the ground cooling.
Above-ground producers that can be planted today and Sunday, include tomatoes, corn, squash, pole and bush beans — anything that produces above the ground. Statistically the danger of frost is over — doesn’t mean it won’t/just means it shouldn’t!
The full moon then comes to rule just 14 minutes into Monday (12:14 a.m.) and hangs around through the 29th for below-grounders except on the killing days May 24-26.
If you have more of them to plant, Monday through May 23 is an ideal time with the second-best planting signs ruling all but the last two (22-23) when the very fertile sign Pisces (the feet) is in force, which makes them even better!
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, I suggest waiting until the light moon returns on May 30. If at all possible, don’t pour gravel or set stones when the dark moon is in force. Over time they’ll slowly disappear beneath the ground’s surface. I know that from unfortunate experience, not just what others have told me!
Making changes: We have another good stretch this month for making changes, Monday through May 23, Sagittarius/thighs thru Pisces/feet, eight days. The moon will be in the dark phase then with the signs going out of the body. These are great days for weaning babies or small animals, starting good habits and stopping bad ones, scheduling elective surgery — anything that calls for a change. Just be underway when the sign moves to Aries (the head), May 24-26.
