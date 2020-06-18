Summer begins on Saturday with the summer solstice at 5:44 p.m. Then beginning Sunday and until the winter solstice Dec. 21 the days get progressively shorter. Celebrate on Saturday!
Mixed week ahead
What’s left of today and Saturday, with the dark moon winding down its June run, we find Gemini (arms) the bean sign in force. These would be perfect days for planting beans except we know they produce above the ground and the dark moon is for below-ground producers.
At least half the equation is correct for planting beans.
Finally, after two weeks of the dark moon, the new moon arrives early Sunday morning and the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) comes into force. On Sunday and Monday, you may plant anything that produces above the ground.
PBTS followers have been waiting patiently — or impatiently — for these above-ground days and, hopefully, as bad as we are needing a little shower, it won’t wipe out all planting.
As I’ve written before, one of the best gardens I ever had wasn’t started until June 21. So, it’s not too late — and it’s certainly not too late to augment what you already have in the ground.
You’ll be needing a break from planting and that opportunity will be afforded to you on Tuesday and Wednesday when the killing sign Leo (the heart) comes into force. On these days you may rest, weed, cultivate, fertilize, water — any gardening activity but planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or anything else that calls for dealing with plants you are wanting to thrive and produce.
Then it’s four days ruled by the flowering signs Virgo (the bowels) and Libra (the reins) on June 25-28. Many of the gardening centers are winding down now and offering sale prices on what they have remaining.
While these flowers may look pitiful, chances are it’s because they are terribly root bound in those little cubes where they’ve been growing for a couple of months — or more — now. Get them out, dig a nice hole, plant a bit deeper than you might have done in early May, add some granular fertilizer, water and I think they’ll take right off and reward you with glorious blooms.
I have half a flat of impatiens I need to find a summer home for — and boy are they root bound!
While we’re here, let’s wrap up the month. The very fertile sign Scorpio (the secrets) comes to rule June 29-30 with the moon in the light phase. Two perfect days for above-ground producers.
And with that, half of 2020 is gone!
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Sunday through July 4. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
