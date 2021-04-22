Closer look at week ahead
After nearly two great weeks for above-grounders, featuring a mix of the signs under the light moon, we have a couple of more days before the moon moves to the dark phase and our attention turns to below-ground producers, still from the cool-weather list.
Speaking of that, as I write this, we are on the edge of a late-April snow event and some chilly temperatures to follow. That is why we stick with veggies that love cool weather and soil temperatures — like those on the list — and wait a few more weeks to plant those lovely tomato plants now being offered at garden centers everywhere.
You can buy your favorite varieties, if you like, just plan to take care of them in a protected place and don’t plant unless you can somehow manage to heat the garden or container! The cool temperatures we’ve been having lately have been great for outside work, but they aren’t doing much to warm the soil. So, again I remind you, even if the day is sunny and pleasant, when the sun goes down most heat gain is lost — especially if it’s under snow!
Please, please be patient — especially with those hot-weather loving transplants and seeds.
Now the signs, still with the light moon in force through all but 28 minutes of Monday then dark moon beginning Tuesday.
Flowering signs: Continuing through Sunday is our monthly series of days ruled by Virgo (the bowels) and Libra (the reins) — the flowering signs. What’s left of today is ruled by Virgo, while Saturday and Sunday are under the influence of Libra. Remember these are “bloom days” and things planted when they are in force bloom and do so abundantly.
And since they are “bloom days,” veggies planted on these days don’t do as well setting fruit — and that’s what we’re after in a vegetable garden — a plump, juicy tomato, for instance, not the lovely little blossom! Please, don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs are in force, just flowers.
Two very fertile days are up for Monday and Tuesday when Scorpio (the secrets) comes to rule. While the moon moves from the light to the dark phase on Monday, it’s not until 11:32 in the evening meaning all but the last 28 minutes of the day will be perfect for above-grounders.
Then, by the time you roll out of bed on Tuesday, the full/dark moon will have taken firm hold with a very fertile sign in place for your below-ground producers from the list below — and there are plenty of them like potatoes, onions, radishes, etc. Tuesday will be a perfect day for them if your ground is ready.
So-so signs take hold Wednesday and continue through May 3. As I say each time these appear, in my opinion they are a close second to the very fertile signs for planting. All are with the dark moon in force for your below-grounders.
This will be a good stretch, too, for making changes as the signs go out of the body beyond anything that functions — Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees and Aquarius/legs. When you add the three Pisces/feet days on May 4-6 we have a perfect nine-day stretch for making changes like stopping smoking, starting a diet or exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery or routine dental procedures — anything that requires a change.
Cool-weather lovers
Here again is a list of the veggies that can be planted now. All love cool weather and the cooler soil of spring as the ground warms and can withstand frosts and freezes if they aren’t too severe: Peas, snow peas, spinach, collards, onion sets, radishes, rhubarb crowns, rutabaga, turnips, asparagus crowns, Irish potatoes, beets, carrots, chard, eggplant plants, kale, kohlrabi, onion seed, parsley, parsnips, cabbage, leaf lettuce, Bibb lettuce plants, head lettuce plants and onion plants.
Plant below-ground producers in the dark of the moon and above-grounders in the light, as it is now thru all but the last 28 minutes of Monday.
Pouring gravel
If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, you have through Monday to get that done with the moon in the light phase. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink.
However, if you can’t get it done before Tuesday, I would suggest waiting until the next light moon cycle, May 12-25.
