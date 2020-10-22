I don’t have a lot new to say this week, so let’s just review where we are now at the end of this gardening season.
On my Facebook page, @plantingbysigns, I have several followers in the Southern Hemisphere where spring is bursting out all over at the move to summer while we’re preparing for winter. I’m jealous!
It’s all new for me to be offering information to them about the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac, knowing that other than for a few adjustments for time and planting zones, we’re all so interconnected.
That said, here’s a review of where we are:
Catching up
Making changes: There are no days remaining in October that perfectly fit the change formula when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
In my opinion, alternative days are now through Tuesday, five remaining. The light moon is moving toward the full moon with the so-so sign Aquarius/legs ruling, capped off by three Pisces/feet days, Oct. 25-27.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Bringing plants indoors: If you haven’t and want to, delay no further in bringing in those house plants you want to keep. We’ve dodged a couple of “freeze bullets” and we’re almost to the first of November so we can’t expect our good fortune to last much longer.
Spreading gravel: Planning to spread gravel? Now’s the time continuing through Oct. 30 with the moon in the light phase.
Cleaning up 2020: If you haven’t, it’s time to get your 2020 garden plot cleared to be ready for 2021. Remember you have three choices — worst to best:
1. Do nothing and leave everything where it fell.
2. Chop it up and plow it under.
3. Remove the spent plants from the garden, till or plow the plot and plant a cover crop. Obviously, they grow more labor intensive but as we progress, we find what’s best for your garden and next year.
You must make that choice.
Winter forecast: Submit a forecast based on Mother Nature for the Winter of 2020-21. We will publish the forecasts in my last column of the year on Dec. 4. Send your forecast to me at my email address elsewhere here. If you prefer, write it out and drop it by the newspaper, 1216 Wilkinson Blvd., next to the post office.
