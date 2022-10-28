PBTS NOTE: This will be my final column for 2022. I hope I’ve been able to provide information to make your good garden even better. If the newspaper wants me back, I will see you in January as we kick off the 2023 gardening season. In the meantime — or anytime for that matter — if you have questions, call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the Signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app and search @plantingbysigns.
Fogwarn Report
Cindy Howard, who lives off U.S. 127 North, sends us the following fog report:
The “fog count” in August was down a bit this year with Cindy reporting only nine foggy mornings. Of that number, only two were heavy fogs. Lore has it that “for every fog in August, there will be a snow in winter.” From Cindy’s report it doesn’t look as if it will be too snowy this year. Thanks Cindy!
November Overview
Here’s the Planting by the Signs November overview for anyone planting in a greenhouse, utilizing low tunnels or a cold frame:
Planting in the unprotected garden for 2022 is over. There are plenty of things — mostly of the “salad variety” — that you can plant in a greenhouse or if you plan to utilize a cold frame or low tunnels to protect the plants from cold and harsh winter conditions. Check online for a list.
Remember time “falls back” at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6, allowing us to sleep an extra hour. All times given are Eastern Standard Time (EST).
Moon phases: The light moon is in force as November begins and will rule again when the month ends. It’s around until the full moon arrives at 6:02 a.m. on Nov. 8. The full/dark moon then rules until the light/new moon returns on Nov. 23 at 5:57 p.m.
If you are planting in a protected environment, when the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and it’s below-ground producers when the dark moon rules. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force on Nov. 4-6, 14-15. Planting when the fertile signs (formerly called “so-so signs”) rule is a viable alternative to the VERY fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Nov. 23-28.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. Like October, November begins (just barely) with a fertile sign in force, so that’s where we’ll start.
Fertile days (formerly called “so-so days”): Aquarius (the legs), Tuesday and Nov. 27-28; Sagittarius (the thighs), Nov. 23-24; and Capricorn (the knees), Nov. 25-26. There are seven days ruled by these three signs, down from 10 in October.
With the light moon in force for all but some of Nov. 23, this makes them ideal for your above-ground producing salad greens in a protected environment.
VERY fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur. Pisces (the feet), Wednesday and Thursday and Nov. 29-30, all light moon; Taurus (the neck), Nov. 7-8 — light moon on the 7th, dark on the 8th; Cancer (the breast), Nov. 11-13, dark moon; and Scorpio (the secrets), Nov. 21-22, dark moon. There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days — and that includes flowers! Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere. No planting! Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) Friday-Nov. 6; and Leo (the heart), Nov. 14-15. There are five days ruled by the killing signs Aries and Leo.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms), the pea/bean sign, rules Nov. 9-10. The dark moon is in force for both but it’s way too late for beans and too early for peas.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Nov. 16-18, while Libra (the reins) rules Nov. 19-20. There are five flowering days this month. Remember they are “bloom days” meaning flowers only — no veggies.
General tips
Making changes: There are no days in November — just as there weren’t in October — that are perfectly suited for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. If you are looking for alternatives I would go with Nov. 23-30 (Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces/feet) when the signs are moving out of the body beyond anything that functions.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is through Nov. 7 and then Nov. 24 through most of Dec. 7. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
