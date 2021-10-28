Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for November.
Caution: As it was for the October Overview, I’m giving the information just as if we were planting — which we should not be unless you are planning to protect your cool-weather-loving plants from frosts and freezing weather in a cold frame or low tunnel.
The weather folks predicted Old Jack Frost would make his first appearance of the season earlier in the week on Wednesday morning. Statistically — and we know about statistically — that should have happened around Oct. 10, more than two weeks ago!
Moon phases: November begins and ends with the dark moon in force. It rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 5:15 p.m. on Thursday and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 3:57 a.m. on Nov. 19. Between those times, Nov. 5 through Nov. 18, the light moon is in force.
Remember: beginning Nov. 7, all times given are Eastern Standard since Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 7.
If we were planting, when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers and when the light moon is in force plant above-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile ones is in force in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo or Libra, rule — just flowers.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Nov. 5-11 all with the light moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting and the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.
The signs: November begins and ends with a flowering sign in force and the dark moon ruling, so that’s where we’ll start.
Flowering days: Libra (the reins) rules Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 29-30, and Virgo (the bowels) is up for Nov. 26-28. There are seven flowering days in November that are perfect if you are planning to put out any fall flowers, but no veggies if you are planting in a protected garden. Pansies are a good, colorful choice and there’s a good chance they’ll last all winter unless it becomes bitter cold.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), Wednesday and Thursday (Wednesday is dark moon as is the Thursday until 5:15 p.m.); Pisces (the feet), Nov. 12-13, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Nov. 16-18, light moon; and Cancer (the breast), Nov. 21-23, dark moon.
There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. They are equally divided between below-and above-ground producers. I’d love to see a month like this along about May or June!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Nov. 5-6; Capricorn (the knees), Nov. 7-8; and Aquarius (the legs), Nov. 9-11. There are seven days ruled by the so-so signs, which are second only to the very fertile signs for planting.
The light moon rules all so if you add them to the four very fertile days that bookend them (Scorpio and Pisces, two each), that makes 11 days again this month for above-grounders.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head), Nov. 14-15; Leo (the heart) Nov. 24-25. There are four days in November ruled by the killing signs. These are ideal days for cleaning up your garden and “putting it to bed” for the winter.
I recommend removing all spent plants from the garden then spading, plowing, or roto-tilling the ground, and planting a cover crop to be plowed under in the spring.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Nov. 19-20. But it’s too late in the season to plant either. We’ll be talking about peas after the first of the year.
General tips
Making changes: Again, this month there are no perfect days for making changes. The formula is this: the signs need to be going out of the body beyond any part that functions like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
Specifically, the signs are Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — thighs through feet. Unfortunately, all of these fall this month with the light moon ruling.
In my opinion, I would still start making changes while these signs are in force even though the moon is in the light phase.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Or if you prefer to go with the moon, then it’s in the dark phase through most of Wednesday, then Nov. 19-Dec. 3.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Nov. 5 through Nov. 18. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
If you have questions, call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the Signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app and search @plantingbysigns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.