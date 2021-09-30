Editors note: This will be my final weekly column for 2021 since the planting season in the unprotected garden is over. I will continue to offer the monthly overviews in the edition closest to the first of the month. The November overview will be in the Oct. 29 paper. If you have questions, call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app and search @plantingbysigns.
Caution: Again, this month I’m giving the information just as if we were planting — which we should not be unless you are planning to protect cool-weather-loving plants from frosts and freezing weather, which will statistically occur sooner or later this month — frost for sure. The planting season in our area in the unprotected garden is over for 2021.
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for October.
Moon phases: October begins and ends with the dark moon in force. It rules until the new, or light moon, comes into force at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 10:57 a.m. on Oct. 20. Between those times, most of Wednesday through Oct. 19, the light moon is in force.
When the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers and when the light moon is in force plant above-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo or Libra, rule — just flowers.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, Oct. 9-14, all with the light moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs (Aries and Leo) for any planting and the flowering signs (Virgo and Libra) for anything but flowers.
The signs: October begins with a killing sign in force and the dark moon ruling, so that’s where we’ll start.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, seeding, re-potting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything BUT planting anywhere - be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Leo (the heart), today and Saturday and Oct. 28-29; and Aries (the head) Oct. 18-19. There are six days in October ruled by the killing signs. These are ideal days for cleaning up your garden and “putting it to bed” for the winter.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) is up for Sunday and Monday and Oct. 30-31, and Libra (the reins) rules Tuesday and Wednesday. There are six flowering days in October.
These six days are perfect if you are planning to put out any fall flowers, but no veggies if you are planting in a protected garden.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), Oct. 7-8, light moon; Pisces (the feet), Oct. 15-17, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Oct. 20-22, dark moon ruling; and Cancer (the breast), Oct. 25-27, dark moon.
There are 11 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. The dark moon days for below-grounders rules six of the days and the light moon for above-ground producers rules five.
I would love to see a lineup like this in one of our big planting months (April thru June) in the spring and early summer: 11 days ruled by the most fertile signs, almost evenly split for above- and below-grounders!
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Oct. 9-10; Capricorn (the knees), Oct. 11-12; and Aquarius (the legs), Oct. 13-14. There are six days ruled by the so-so signs, which are second only to the very fertile signs for planting.
The light moon rules all so if you add them to the five very fertile days that makes 11 days for above-grounders! I just wish it was a full-speed ahead time for planting — and if you’re planting in the fall garden then it doesn’t get any better!
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Oct. 23-24. But it’s too late in the season to plant either.
General tips
Making changes: Again, this month there are no perfect days for making changes. The formula is the signs need to be going out of the body beyond any part that functions like the heart, lungs, etc., with the dark moon in force.
Specifically, the signs are Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces — thighs through feet. All of these fall this month with the light moon ruling, but they are moving toward the full moon on Oct. 20 when you add the three Pisces (feet) days on Oct. 15-17.
In my opinion, I would still start making changes while these signs are in force even though the moon is in the light phase.
Changes might include starting a diet, stopping smoking, taking up an exercise program, weaning small animals or children, scheduling elective surgery, or having dental work — anything that requires a change.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is Tuesday through Oct. 19. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
