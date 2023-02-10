In today’s column, I want to highlight a few important items that you might have overlooked in the rather lengthy February Overview.
While neither the calendar nor Almanac say it, professional weatherpersons claim this month to be the last in “meteorologic winter,” with December and January obviously being the first two. Spring then becomes March, April and May — and you can figure out the other two seasons.
Actually, it seems to make sense while calendars, almanacs and tradition all say winter won’t end until spring arrives with the Vernal Equinox at 5:21 p.m. on March 20.
Anyway, as they say, "it is what it is” and we press on, hoping whatever is left of winter won’t be any worse than it has been.
Plant grass seed during the dark moon in February. I have long been an advocate and had very good luck with this and recommend it to your attention, whether you are planting a field or patching a bare spot in your yard.
The next week, through Feb. 19, is a great stretch for this before the new/light moon returns on the 20th. While you don’t have time for a soil test and extensive preparation, if you have some bare spots in your yard then go over them with a garden rake, hoe or tiller to create a good bed for seed-to-soil contact and plant.
Making changes: The trend featuring more perfect days for making changes is heading in the right direction! There are seven days when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions. There were four in January. The days are Monday-Feb. 19.
A “change” might be defined as doing something differently from how you are doing it now, like not smoking instead of smoking, going for a walk as opposed to sitting on the couch, eating yogurt instead of a donut — you get the idea. This will also be a great stretch for weaning babies or small animals.
Plant snow peas by Washington’s Birthday. According to the late Dr. Harry Cowherd, who followed his own advice religiously (and his children Kim and Lee will testify to it!), these cold-weather lovers do great. And, this year the idea doesn’t seem so out of sync with common sense as mild as the weather has been, for the most part.
If your ground is ready and you are a fan of snow peas, then have at it. While they are beyond Washington’s Birthday, which is Feb. 22, there are two great days ahead on Feb. 26-27 when the sign is in Gemini (the arms), known as the “pea and bean sign.” The moon will be in the light phase then. It doesn’t get any better than that.
More great days follow the Gemini days with the light moon ruling. They are Feb. 28-March 2, all three ruled by the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) and the moon in the light phase through March 6.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules. The dark moon is in charge now and continues to rule through Feb. 19 with the light moon returning at 2:06 a.m. on Feb. 20, continuing through March 6. That will be the time for gravel-pouring.
The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Plowing in February is OK, the Old Timers say, even if the ground is wet. I can’t testify to this, but I’m passing along the information. The late Darvin Sebastian plowed my garden one year on the last day of February, but the ground was dry, so there was no risk. That’s my only real-life experience with plowing in February.
