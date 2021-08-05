In review through Aug. 21
Here’s a look at now through Aug. 21 in more detail. Please check out the list of veggies that can still be planted in the unprotected garden and have a good statistical chance to make it to harvest. It’s getting to be a short list!
The very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) rules for the remainder of today (Friday). With the moon in the dark phase these days are for any below-ground producers you may be planting.
Unfortunately, the weekend will be ruled by the killing sign Leo (the heart) in for both Saturday and Sunday. Any gardening activity is fine but planting — and that includes transplanting, seeding, re-potting — anything involving things you hope will survive and thrive. When a killing sign rules you may weed, fertilize, clean out fencerows — just don’t plant!
Planting under the influence of a killing sign doesn’t mean the transplant will drop dead the next day or the seeds won’t come up. It just means they won’t produce as abundantly.
The moon moves to the light phase — no moon visible in the night sky at first — at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday. It will rule through Aug. 21.
Four days ruled by the flowering signs Virgo and Libra are up for Aug. 9-12, all with the moon in the light phase, which doesn’t matter since we’re not eating the flowers! These are bloom days and will be great for your fall flowers.
The only two days this month ruled by one of the very fertile signs with the moon in the light phase are Aug. 13-14 when Scorpio (the secrets) is in force. But, if you have above-grounders to plant in your fall garden and can’t get it done on either of those days then Aug. 15-21 is a close second with the so-so signs in force — Sagittarius/thighs, Capricorn/knees and Aquarius/legs — and the moon firmly in the light phase.
Planning a fall garden
Here’s a list of veggies that can still be planted in the unprotected fall garden for fall harvest. This comes from "Home Gardening in Kentucky." The list is rapidly growing shorter.
If you don’t see what you are thinking of planting on the list, then it’s statistically too late for it to make it to harvest unless you plan to protect it from early frost — even a freeze.
A reader on my Facebook page, @plantingbysigns, wrote last week asking when she could plant pumpkins for use at Halloween. She’s in Virginia and about the same planting zone, 6B, that we are.
Unfortunately, I had to tell her the last day for planting pumpkins — especially those that are to be used as jack-o-lanterns — was June 15, almost two months ago!
It may be hot now but, alas, that’s going to be changing as fall arrives in just a little more than a month — Sept. 22 with the autumnal equinox. Plant what has a chance to make it to your table, can, freezer or neighbors unless you plan to protect it.
Now through Aug. 15: beets, leaf lettuce, turnips, collards;
Through Sept. 1: spinach;
Through Sept. 15: radishes.
Correction
In posting the August Overview @plantingbysigns, I found a contradiction/mistake in what was printed in this space last week. Without going into the details, suffice it to say what is posted here is correct: The days ruled by Scorpio — Aug. 13-14 — are in the light phase of the moon.
They are the only two days in August ruled by a very fertile sign when the light moon is in force. Fortunately, this mistake won’t have had an impact on planting yet.
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Cancer (the breast), Aug. 4-6, dark moon; Scorpio (the secrets), Aug. 13-14, light moon; and Pisces (the feet), Aug. 22-23, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), Aug. 27-28, dark moon ruling.
These are the most fertile signs in the zodiac: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. Like July, only the Scorpio days (Aug. 13-14) are ruled by the light moon.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is most of Sunday through Aug. 21. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.