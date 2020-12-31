Welcome to the new year and may it have fewer challenges than the one we just completed a few hours ago! It’s time to start planning for our 2021 gardens, whether the plot is a half-acre or a couple of tomato plants by the back porch.
I hope you’ll consider adding the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac to your good gardening practices, if you haven’t already. I’ll be right here with you on the pages of Your Hometown Newspaper just as I have for more than 40 years. And, if you have questions or need clarification, there are several ways to contact me, all given here.
Next week we’ll talk about what we can be doing now with winter just starting to deepen its grip. Gardening is wonderful in many ways — good for body, mind and soul. Let’s enjoy a good one together this year.
If you have questions, don’t hesitate to call or text me at 502-682-5995. If you are online, visit and follow my Planting by the signs Facebook page devoted exclusively to this information. Simply load the Facebook app if you haven’t already and search @plantingbysigns and it should pop right up!
Making changes
Each month, for the next several, we’ll find there are more and more days perfectly suited for making changes when the moon is in the dark phase and the signs are going out of the body beyond anything that functions.
The perfect ones this month are Jan. 9-12.
Changes might include stopping smoking, beginning a diet or exercise program, scheduling elective surgery, weaning small animals or children — anything that requires a change.
Other good days are Jan. 13-17, not as perfect as 9-12, but good. The light moon comes to rule with the first tick of the clock on the 13th, but the signs continue to go out of the body beyond anything that functions — two days of Aquarius (legs) and three of Pisces (feet) — through the 17th, thus making half the formula perfect.
January overview
For those of you doing any planting in a cold frame, low tunnel or green house, here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for January.
Moon phases: January begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The new or light moon comes to rule at 12 a.m. (EST) on Jan. 13 and rules until the full moon returns at 2:16 p.m. on Jan. 28. The dark moon is in force through Jan. 12 and returns on Jan. 28-Feb. 10.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers, remembering that all planting now must be in a cold frame, low-tunnel or greenhouse. Soon we’ll be talking about planting snow peas, but now quite yet.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries, or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They rule Jan. 9-14, two days each, and are Sagittarius, Capricorn.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. January begins with the killing sign Leo (the heart) ruling so we’ll start by reviewing the killing signs.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere -— be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting — don’t even think about planting!
Here’s when they rule in January — and we have plenty of them: Leo (the heart), Jan. 1, 27-29; and Aries (the head) Jan. 18-19. There are six days ruled by the killing signs. These are great days to continue cleaning up your 2020 garden or start getting ready for this year’s effort.
Flowering days: Virgo (the bowels) rules Jan. 2-4, 30-31; and Libra (the reins) is up for Jan. 5-6 (continuing Feb. 1-2. There are seven flowering days in January. About the only flowers you can be planting now are pansies since they can stand most weather extremes.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), Jan. 7-8, dark moon ruling; Pisces (the feet), Jan. 15-17, light moon; Taurus (the neck), Jan. 20-22, light moon; and Cancer (the breast) rules Jan. 25-26, also light moon.
There are 10 days this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer and all but Jan. 7-8 are ruled by the dark moon. Not much time for below-ground producers in January with a 2/8 split-dark to light moon.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), Jan. 9-10; Capricorn (the knees), Jan. 11-12; and Aquarius (the legs), Jan. 13-14. There are six days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for the Sagittarius and Capricorn days with the light moon ruling the Aquarius days. Second only to the fertile days, I think these are great days for planting. Jan. 9-12 are perfect days for making changes as you read at the beginning of this column.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules Jan. 23-24. There are those who embrace the planting of peas before Washington’s Birthday, which is Feb. 22. If you want to try it and your ground is ready then these are perfect days with the moon being in the light phase for above-ground producers.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules Jan. 13-27. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
