Making changes, March overview
A great stretch is coming for making changes like starting a diet or exercise program, stopping smoking, weaning small animals or children.
We haven’t had this many days in a row for several months now so if you still need to get started on your New Year’s resolutions, have babies or animals to wean — anything calling for a change — this is your time with the moon in the dark phase and the signs going out of the body beyond anything that functions: Sagittarius/thighs through Pisces feet. The dates are March 4-12.
March overview
Here’s the information on the phases of the moon and signs of the zodiac for March.
Moon phases: March begins and ends with the dark moon in force. The new or light moon comes into force at 5:21 a.m. on the last day of Eastern Standard Time on March 13 and rules until the dark/full moon returns at 2:48 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on March 28. Between those times, most of March 13 thru the 27th, the light moon is in force.
When the light moon is in force, plant above-ground producers and when the dark moon rules it’s below-ground producers.
Check the signs and plant when one of the fertile signs rules in the proper phase of the moon depending on where the veggie will produce. Don’t plant when either of the killing signs, Aries or Leo, is in force and don’t plant veggies when the flowering signs, Virgo and Libra, rule.
Planting in the so-so signs is a viable alternative to the fertile signs. They are Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius, March 4-10, all with the dark moon ruling.
If you can only utilize one aspect of the system for planting, I would suggest going with the moon phases, but still avoid the killing signs for any planting and the flowering signs for anything but flowers.
Changes coming: Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. on March 14; and Spring arrives with the Vernal Equinox at 5:37 a.m. March 20.
The signs: Check to see if the moon is in the light or dark phase (information above) before proceeding with any planting anywhere, or other activities. Just like February, March begins with the flowering sign Libra (the reins) ruling. So again this month we’ll start by reviewing the flowering signs.
Flowering days: Libra rules March 1, 28-29, while Virgo (the bowels) is up for March 25-27. There are six flowering days in March.
These are “bloom days” and flowers planted when they rule should bloom and do so abundantly. Be cautious about planting veggies on flowering days since they tend to spend more time flowering than they do setting fruit. “Cautious” as in don’t do it!
Fertile days: The signs are accompanied by the phase of the moon in which they occur.
Scorpio (the secrets), March 2-3, 30-31, all with the dark moon ruling; Pisces (the feet), March 11-12, dark moon; Taurus (the neck), March 16-17, light moon; and Cancer (the breast), March 21-22, light moon.
There are 10 days again this month ruled by the most fertile signs: Scorpio, Pisces, Taurus and Cancer. They are almost evenly divided with six ruled by the dark moon and four under the influence of the light moon.
So-so days: Sagittarius (the thighs), March 4-5; Capricorn (the knees), March 6-8; and Aquarius (the legs), March 9-10. There are seven days this month ruled by the so-so signs. The dark moon is in force for all of them and with the two Pisces (feet) days on March 11-12 that gives us nine perfect days for making changes. See more about that below.
Killing days: No planting, transplanting, or dealing with things you want to thrive should occur on these days. Reserve them for anything but planting anywhere — be that garden, greenhouse, pot, or cold frame. No planting!
Here’s when they rule: Aries (the head) March 13-15 and Leo (the heart), March 23-24. There are five days in March ruled by the killing signs.
Pea/bean days: Gemini (the arms) rules March 18-20. While we’re still a couple of months away from safely being able to plant beans, these are ideal days for planting snow peas with the moon in the light phase and the pea/bean sign ruling. They are more than “ideal” in fact — they are perfect! If you love edible pod snow peas and have plenty of space for them, then have at it — if your ground is ready, of course.
General tips
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is most of March 13 through the 27th. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
