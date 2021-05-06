Let’s get right to it …
We’ve been waiting all spring for the “all clear” to plant and, except for the most conservative of charts, the danger of frosts or freezes has statistically passed — or will soon. Remember that “statistical” part of the equation — it could happen but it’s unlikely.
Perfect week: Years back there was a regular reader of this column who would contact me in April each gardening season to tell him my opinion on a near-perfect week for planting in May when the “all clear” has been sounded. He put in for vacation based on that information and prayed for good weather!
Well, neighbors, May 9-16 is it with two and a half days of dark moon for below-grounders; three and a half for above-ground producers with the light moon in force; and two for beans or peas. Check out the details below.
Not in wet ground: Don’t get so excited you plant if the ground is wet. No moon phase or sign can overcome planting in wet ground, and you’ll pay a high price all season for your exuberance!
A reader on my PBTS Facebook page(@plantingbysigns) wrote that her ground was plowed and ready but it’s raining, but she wasn’t deterred. “I just go out between showers and put a few seed in the ground,” she wrote.
I highly discourage that gardening technique!
Here’s what we have through the 16th (and a little further above) and it’s a varied but overall good stretch for planting.
The moon is in the dark phase now and will remain there until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. If we were just following the moon, this is the time for below-grounders. However, we have Friday and Saturday when the killing sign Aries (the head) enters the mix.
No planting anywhere on either of those days. Things won’t just keel over and die but they just will not produce as abundantly. That includes seeding, transplanting, re-potting plants — you get the idea.
The signs: What’s left of today and Saturday should find us participating in any gardening activity but planting. If you need more explanation, review the paragraph above.
It’s sad a killing sign lands on a weekend day but that’s just the way things turn. I encourage you not to plant anything; I know I certainly won’t since I’ve done that and suffered for it.
Two more great days and a piece for your below-ground producers are up for Sunday, Monday and until 3 p.m. Tuesday when the sign is in Taurus (the neck), one of the four most productive signs. After 3, the light moon is in force for above-grounders.
With the moon change on Tuesday, if you are adventurous, you could plant below-grounders until lunch with the moon in the dark phase, take a break until after supper to safely let the moon change phases, and then go with above-grounders. Your call.
Two “bean days” are up for Wednesday and Thursday with the moon in the light phase. These days are to be cherished if you are planting bush or pole beans, perhaps even some more peas, because they are perfect with the moon in the light phase and the sign in the arms.
My experience with beans planted when this scenario prevails has been marvelous — lots of beans that just continue to produce if they are kept picked.
Three fantastic days for all above-grounders are on tap for May 14-16 when the very fertile sign Cancer (the breast) comes to rule and the moon is firmly situated in the light phase. These are the days for your tomatoes, peppers, etc. — all above grounders — and if you didn’t get your first planting of beans in, these days will work for them, too.
Take a break on May 17-18 when Leo (the heart), the other killing sign, comes to rule. Just like the Aries days: no planting.
Pouring gravel: If you have gravel to pour on a drive or road on your farm, do that when the light moon rules, which is May 12 through the 25th. The same applies for stones on a garden path: Place them when the moon is in the light phase, so they don’t sink. If you’re setting fence posts, do that in the light phase of the moon so the posts don’t sink.
